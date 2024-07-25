Photographing the art of suffering: the brutal beauty of road cycling

If you’ve ever watched any of the mountain stages on the Tour de France or the Giro d’Italia cycling Grand Tours, you’ll likely have wondered why anybody would willingly put themselves through such physical torture. Even the specialist mountain riders struggle, but for the sprinters it looks like pure agony for mile after mile.

Few sports challenge its participants more than competitive road cycling at the top level, but it’s also full of spectacle, colour, action and emotions which has made it a challenge for the photographers of follow these tours. A new book titled The Art Of Suffering: Capturing The Brutal Beauty Of Road Cycling gives an intimate look into the world of professional road cycling through the eyes of Belgian-born pro-cycling photographer Kristof Ramon (a.k.a. Kramon).

Kramon’s compelling photographs capture the moments of intense determination, and the raw emotion that defines competitive road cycling. A foreword by Belgian superstar racer Wout van Aert, along with texts and insight by award-winning author Matt Rendell provide an insider’s view of the resilience and pain endurance demanded by the sport.

Wout Van Aert, 2018 Strade Bianche, Siena to Siena, Italy (184 kilometres). (Image credit: Kramon)

Stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d’Italia, Pinerolo to Risoul, Italy (162 kilometres). (Image credit: Kramon)

Wout van Aert (BEL/Jumbo-Visma) cheered on by the local butchers, 64th E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022 (Image credit: Kramon)

This book provides a behind- the-scenes glance at what it takes to compete at the highest levels of competitive cycling. Kramon’s photographs tell the stories of endurance and the moments of personal triumph over adversity that are often hidden from the cheering crowds or TV viewers.

The Art Of Suffering isn’t just about the physical challenges of cycling; it’s also a celebration of the human spirit. Through Kramon’s lenses, readers gain a deeper appreciation for the sport and the athletes who devote their lives to mastering it. These photographs reveal the stark realities and the fleeting beauty of cycling. His work highlights the paradox of the sport: the deeper the suffering, the more profound the moments of triumph.

Julian Alaphilippe, Men’s Elite Road Race, Imola to Imola (258 kilometres) at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships, Imola, Italy. (Image credit: Kramon)

John Degenkolb, after the 2018 Paris-Roubaix, Compiègne to Roubaix, France (257 kilometres). (Image credit: Kramon)

Kramon’s ability to capture the essence of cycling’s most dramatic moments – whether it’s the pain etched on a rider’s face, the serene beauty of a mountain ascent shrouded in mist, or the exultant joy of a hard-won victory – makes this book a homage to the sport of road cycling.

Kristof Ramon is considered one of the world’s top pro-cycling photographers. He started his career as a film-maker, but for the last 14 years has focused exclusively on cycling photography, covering all the major races, from the classics – such as the Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders and the Strade Bianche – to the major tours; the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and la Vuelta a España.

Kristof’s talent for storytelling and his ability to capture the atmosphere and raw emotion of racing make his images stand out from the typical race photography. His reputation has earned him the respect and trust of many of the big teams and riders – which is why he has been able to capture those extraordinary in-between moments and behind-the-scenes images that very few other photographers have the opportunity to shoot.

The Art Of Suffering: Capturing The Brutal Beauty Of Road Cycling (ISBN 9781399606905) is published by Lawrence King Publishing, and distributed in Australia by Hachette Australia (from September). The 288-page hardcover book is priced at $50 / £45 / AU$99.99.