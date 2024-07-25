Photographing the art of suffering: the brutal beauty of road cycling

Belgian sports photographer Kristof Ramon (aks Kramon) has been photographing the pro peloton for over 14 years and is considered one of the world’s most influential cycling photographers

Kramon - The Art of Suffering
Boris Vallée (BEL) & Vegard Breen racing up Sa Calobra at Lotto-Belisol team training camp, Mallorca, Spain, 2014. (Image credit: Kramon)

If you’ve ever watched any of the mountain stages on the Tour de France or the Giro d’Italia cycling Grand Tours, you’ll likely have wondered why anybody would willingly put themselves through such physical torture. Even the specialist mountain riders struggle, but for the sprinters it looks like pure agony for mile after mile. 

Few sports challenge its participants more than competitive road cycling at the top level, but it’s also full of spectacle, colour, action and emotions which has made it a challenge for the photographers of follow these tours. A new book titled The Art Of Suffering: Capturing The Brutal Beauty Of Road Cycling gives an intimate look into the world of professional road cycling through the eyes of Belgian-born pro-cycling photographer Kristof Ramon (a.k.a. Kramon). 

Paul Burrows
Editor

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

