I’ve spent some time in Mexico, and this pair of photos, presented as a diptych, captures the vibe of the country

Art of Seeing - diptych shot in Mexico
Fujifilm GFX 50R and GF45mm F2.8 R WR. 1/125 sec at f/11, ISO 100 (Image credit: Benedict Brain)
About Benedict Brain

Benedict Brain with camera

(Image credit: Marcus Hawkins)

Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, journalist and artist. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel. He is also a past editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and the author of You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book.

How do you capture a sense of place in a still photograph? I constantly ponder this question as I travel the world. Generally, I am left with more questions than answers, but that’s good. I often find that the most interesting photographs also ask more questions of the viewer than they present answers, so it seems apt.

