I’ve spent some time in Mexico, and this pair of photos, presented as a diptych, captures the vibe of the country

About Benedict Brain (Image credit: Marcus Hawkins) Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, journalist and artist. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel. He is also a past editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and the author of You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book.

How do you capture a sense of place in a still photograph? I constantly ponder this question as I travel the world. Generally, I am left with more questions than answers, but that’s good. I often find that the most interesting photographs also ask more questions of the viewer than they present answers, so it seems apt.

Most of the time, I experience new locations in fleeting moments. Due to the nature of the way I travel, I don’t have time to make deep connections or get to know a place. Typically, I will wander aimlessly with my camera, a lens (35mm equivalent), and a flashgun, wandering down streets that look interesting or sticking in my nose (and lens) into this and that.

The limited time in which I have to work forces me to operate quickly and intuitively. I’ve grown to like working this way, although it’s not without its frustrations. The fleeting impression I get builds into my sense of place; I have taken to honing in on small details, little corners and vignettes of life, drawn to the mundane and turning my back on the epic tourist vistas.

This image is from Mexico and, to me, there’s something unquestionably Mexican about it. I’ve spent some time in Mexico over the years, and this pair of images, presented as a diptych, captures the vibe. The color palette of reds, pinks, and yellows, the bright, intense, and harsh light, and the splattering of dust on the old car all express my impressions and feelings about the place. The subject matter is almost, but not entirely, irrelevant but that also plays into the sense of the place, even through close observations.

These images will be part of a big project I’ve mentioned in this column before; the working title is ‘In Between’. I already have too many images, yet I am compelled to make more, so much so that I’m starting a Master’s degree in photography shortly to help me make sense of it all – and (hopefully) many other exciting things. You’re never too old for school!

• Other articles in the Art of Seeing series

Today's best You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book deals $24.95 $18.39 View $24.95 View

Read more:

• The 50 best photographers ever

• 120 best photography quotes from famous photographers

• The best coffee-table books on photography