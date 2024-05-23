Is taking your camera on vacation just a distraction?

Whenever we went on vacation, my ex-boyfriend would complain about me bringing my camera. "Put it away," he'd say. "Enjoy the moment! Take in what’s in front of you with your eyes!" But he couldn’t have been more wrong. Far from being a distraction, photography helps you immerse yourself far more fully in a destination than aimless sightseeing ever could.

Ever since explorers took photographers with them to record their discoveries, travel and image-making have gone hand-in-hand. Today, with the rise in quality camera phones and digital equipment and picture-sharing sites like Instagram, photography tourism is booming. There’s a reason – and it isn’t just to brag about our adventures on social media.

(Image credit: Bella Falk)

The act of photographing a place makes me experience it more richly: from the way I explore, looking for details, colors and angles, to the interactions I have with people, chatting to market traders or bonding with tour guides in my pursuit of the best shots.

I recently did a five-day tour of beautiful Nova Scotia in Canada. On the first morning in the capital, Halifax, I got up before dawn and walked along the waterfront, capturing the resplendent sunrise. Apart from a couple of joggers, I had the boardwalk to myself – a vastly different experience from later in the day, once everyone else had woken up.

I discovered tall ships, their rigging silhouetted against the tangerine sky, and several intriguing pieces of public art – things I’d probably have walked past with barely a glance if I hadn’t been looking for images.

(Image credit: Bella Falk)

I did the same thing the next day on the mysterious Oak Island, where my early wandering led me to a marina with a miniature lighthouse, which lined up so perfectly with the rising sun that the beacon seemed alight.

At Hall’s Harbour Lobster Pound, where they sort and grade Nova Scotia’s most famous catch, I got to know Lowell, the tour guide, while taking his photo. And in colorful Annapolis Royal, I ditched my group and went for a walk to photograph the historic houses, discovering hidden gems the non-photographers missed.

(Image credit: Bella Falk)

If I never do anything with the images beyond posting a few on Instagram, it won’t matter. For me, the act of photography is a reward in itself: stumbling across an unseen corner, feeling the thrill of perfect light or a close wildlife encounter. These are trip highlights, regardless of whether anyone sees the images.

But there’s a bonus: if I choose to edit them, I’ll get to relive those moments all over again and possibly even spot new details I didn’t notice at the time. Some people love to bask in the sun when they’re on holiday, but not me. Put the camera down and "enjoy the moment"? Not a chance.

Bella Falk Social Links Navigation Photographer, director, writer Bella Falk is a travel photographer, documentary director and writer from London. She writes the award-winning travel blog Passport & Pixels and won Best Photography at the Travel Media Awards 2020. Her images and articles have been featured in National Geographic Traveller, BBC Travel and Lonely Planet, among others.

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

