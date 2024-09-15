"In my opinion, shooting from a lower perspective brings out the best in many photos"

"I love capturing action shots of wildlife subjects, especially birds, with end-to-end details in the frame. I believe this is the most difficult kind of photography, given that to produce such frames, you need to be in supreme control over your gear, its capabilities, and the settings. But I love the challenge," explains Anoop Raghavan Manikkoth.

I had the pleasure of interviewing him about his work and analyzing his image 'Toss in the meadows'. We discussed the techniques he used to capture the photo and why it works..

1. Detailed insights

"Blue-cheeked bee-eaters are migratory to this part of the world (Bhigwan, Maharashtra, India). Flying quickly in indefinite patterns, they swoop down and snatch their prey, then the bird comes back to the perch and tosses the prey before gulping it down," Anoop says. Recording parts of this process offered exhilarating challenges. "It was difficult to focus on the bird since it was perched among the flowers," he says. "Also, I had to increase the shutter speed to 1/3200sec to make sure I froze the action properly."

2. Shallow depth of field

Anoop captured the scene with a wide aperture of f/4, creating a shallow depth of field where the focus area is minimized. Consequently, both the background and foreground elements aren’t in sharp focus. "While I made sure to get crisp details on the subjects, the rest of the elements are blurred," Anoop says. "This way, the attention on the subjects remains intact but the feast of colours adds elements without being distracting within the composition."

3. Foreground interest

Moving away from the usual eye-level perspective is popular in various genres – not just wildlife, but also landscape, architecture, and action photography. "In my opinion, shooting from a lower perspective brings out the best in many frames. This perspective conveys the scene directly to the viewers," Anoop says. By going low, Anoop has created a strong relationship between the subject and the viewer. However, this angle also naturally adds a foreground element to the composition, creating further depth and interest. "The vibrant colors of the flowers are enhanced while the viewer gets the feeling of being in the meadow themselves," he adds.

4. Harmonious colors

"These flowers blossom for a month after the monsoon in this part of the world," Anoop says. "It’s mesmerizing to see the blooming Bhigwan grassland." The patches of tiny purple flowers not only add interest to the composition but also bring in a patch of color without overloading the frame. "I captured the bird tossing the insect while it was perched on a branch in the meadow. That meant I could include these vibrant colors with lots of contrast," he adds. To achieve this, he increased

the saturation levels in post-processing.

Tech details

(Image credit: Sony)

Camera: Sony A1

Lens: Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS

Aperture: f/4

Shutter speed: 1/3200 sec

ISO: 800

Anoop Raghavan Manikkoth Social Links Navigation Photographer A photographer originally from Kerala, India, but currently based in Dubai, UAE, Anoop primarily focuses on capturing photographs of birds. He is a brand ambassador for Wild Roar India and Leofoto Middle East, a testament to his expertise and reputation in the industry. Anoop also leads workshops, supporting aspiring photographers in the region.