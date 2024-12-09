If there is ONE thing old cameras did better it is this

By
published

"Nowadays people stick the camera on auto, high-speed motor drive, auto eye detect and then hope there is a decent frame in there somewhere"

Black and white pic of old cart in front of wild west town
(Image credit: Jeremy Walker)

Okay, in the first instance, what do I mean by an "old camera"? I started my career with one of the best 35mm film cameras, a Nikon F2, although I regularly had to use a Hasselblad for studio work and a 5x4 plate camera for architecture, so I’m talking about the cameras of the late '70s and early '80s. Surely these old cameras are no match for the modern, mirrorless, all-singing and dancing, feature-driven, computerized wonder machines of today?

So, did "old" cameras do things better? Basically they were light-tight boxes with a manual focus lens, a light meter and, if you were really lucky, a motor drive. Pro-spec models were invariably built to last; my Nikon F2 from the mid-1970s still works perfectly well and my Leica M3 from 1955 is still a joy to behold, but were they any better?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jeremy Walker
Jeremy Walker

Jeremy Walker is an award-winning professional photographer with many years of experience specialising in high-quality landscape and location photography from around the world for use by advertising, design, and corporate clients. A belief in 'quality is everything', a meticulous approach and a far-reaching vision and style serve Jeremy and his clients well.

Related articles