If I didn't already own a camera, this is the one I'd buy this Cyber Monday

As someone who reviews cameras for a living, I constantly get asked "What camera should I get?" by friends and family – especially with the Cyber Monday camera deals offering some irresistible offers.

However, something that people rarely ask me is, "James, what camera would you get?" And that's a really interesting question. Recommending a camera for somebody else is like recommending a car for somebody else; what do you want to use it for, where do you want to take it, what would you like it to do… these are all personal questions, and your answers are going to be different to mine.

• Read more: Cyber Monday camera deals live blog

So it's interesting to consider, if I didn't already own a camera (full disclosure: I currently own fourteen cameras, six of which are in constant use for different purposes), which one would I actually buy for myself?

The answer, right now, is the Canon EOS RP. This is a camera that I've used on and off since its launch in 2019, and in my opinion it is one of the absolute jewels of the EOS R system.

Right now it's just $899 in the US at Adorama and £1,049 in the UK at Wex – which is a ridiculously good price for a full frame mirrorless camera, especially with the Canon caliber. And aside from lacking in-body image stabilization, it has everything you could ask from a modern mirrorless.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Canon) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

A punchy 26.2MP image sensor, crisp 4K video capability (albeit with a moderate crop factor), fully articulating touchscreen, brilliant Dual Pixel AF phase detect autofocus, a great app to quickly transfer files to your phone… and it boasts a light, compact chassis that's a million miles from some of the chunkier mirrorless bodies on the market.

Crucially, it not only supports the best Canon RF lenses (which are some of the best lenses on the market right now) but also the best Canon lenses for DSLRs – so you can pick up older, more affordable EF-mount glass as well as cutting-edge RF optics.

And here's another crucial thing; not only is the RP itself an affordable purchase, but the new generation of RF lenses are both cheap and compact as well. This stands in stark contrast to when the EOS R ecosystem first launched in 2018, with lenses that were huge and expensive.

One of my favorite combos is the Canon EOS RP with the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 – a perfect street shooting setup

Now, though, we've got truly pocket-sized and pocket-friendly primes like the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8, Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 and Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro, along with brilliant zooms like the Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 – all of which are perfectly proportioned to sit on the smaller EOS RP.

For just over a grand, you can have an RP with a nifty fifty – one of the best all-purpose shooting setups on the market, which anyone would be lucky to shoot with. And if I was buying a camera for the first time, right now, that's exactly what I would get. And especially with the current Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts (it's $100 off in the US at the moment), there's never been a better time.

Read more:

Canon EOS RP review

Best Canon Black Friday deals

Best Canon cameras

Canon EOS R vs RP