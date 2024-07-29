"I think I've hit my YouTube existential crisis" – Geoff Mashall asks "Will YouTube be around forever?"

I was taken aback at the way YouTuber Geoff Marshall brilliantly summarised some of the concerns so many are feeling about the platform in his dramatically titled video Let's Quit YouTube... (But also let's not).

⬇️ Video below

Like many YouTubers, he has a niche – in his case London Transport – which he has explored to the point that both my dad and at least one of my son’s school friends are enthusiastic followers.

Let's Quit YouTube ... ( But also, let's not ) - YouTube Watch On

Like many things online, YouTube has thrived on enthusiasm; people made and make videos about the subjects that mattered to them and their audience forgave them the lack of equipment – and experience – that a professional team would bring. In Geoff's words "Wonky vlogs is what I used to do" and he notes his "style and technique has definitely picked up over the years."

Indeed, as he notes, many YouTubers have successfully upped their game. Better gear has come along, of course – the best vlogging cameras and vlogging tripods all play their part – but what I found wonderful about this particular video by Marshall is that he also shares the details of the artistic improvements he has made.

Now, though, mixed with a ton of tips for video makers, he describes an "existential crisis" brought on by two factors: short vertical video formats from one end – like TikTok and YouTube Shorts – and the tendency for people to view YouTube through TV apps just like Netflix.

I must admit that when I saw the video, already hanging on to every word of his considered analysis of the situation, I didn’t quite know how to feel about the fact that I was watching on my TV, using the YouTube app on my AppleTV.

Marshall "is not a fan of" vertical format video (though he doesn't say it makes his blood boil like George Cairns). Born in 1972, perhaps it is not surprising that this is his preferred format, but his discussion of the difference between vertical and horizontal formats is cleverly interwoven with its meaning for creators.

Rather than discuss the cinematic concerns as many concentrate on, he looks at it from the platform perspective, which is ultimately something we all need to consider (if we're on the hunt for eyeballs).

He says "a lot of people came back and said no to shorts" and the comments to this video would seem to back that up (though, ironically, the most succinct remarks seem to get the most likes).

The crisis, though, comes from the fact that the opposite of shorts is catering more to the long-form documentary which can work on the TV apps (you'll probably need the best YouTube cameras) but that brings with it higher production costs, at the very least in time.

Is there still a place for the original 5-10 minute YouTube video? I'd be sad if there wasn't since that's the only format I've ever really tried to make and it was liberating, but I feel he has a point, and many folk might need to up their game to at least cater to 4K TVs!