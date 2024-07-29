"I think I've hit my YouTube existential crisis" – Geoff Mashall asks "Will YouTube be around forever?"

By
published

"The YouTube monster demands that you feed it" but does the world just want little short videos now? I thought this is a brilliant analysis

Geoff Marshall frame from his video
(Image credit: Geoff Marshall / YouTube)

I was taken aback at the way YouTuber Geoff Marshall brilliantly summarised some of the concerns so many are feeling about the platform in his dramatically titled video Let's Quit YouTube... (But also let's not).

⬇️ Video below 

