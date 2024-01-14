“I find the process before the photo exciting – learning about the subject, failing to get the shot, and finally being rewarded.” Dani Connor talks about her journey in wildlife photography, from family pets to Iberian lynx

Photographing the lynx wasn’t easy. Although I had a guide with me who was an expert on the Iberian lynx, they could have been anywhere. They have large home ranges and move great distances to maintain their territory, so it was simply a matter of luck whether or not a lynx would appear in front of us. Iberian lynx aren’t really bothered by people, so if you’re in the right place at the right time, a lynx could walk past you and probably not even look at you. Although luck plays a big part, my guide understood the territory sizes of individual lynx, so he knew the best areas to find them.

However, in the end, it was luck that got me my dream lynx shot. I was in the hide waiting for a bird of prey when the buzzards in the area suddenly became upset. I assumed an eagle was on its way so I kept my eyes focused on the sky. Thankfully, I looked down at the ground and suddenly a lynx appeared.