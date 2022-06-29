(opens in new tab)

GuruShots: Winning photos from The Power of Flowers competition

We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from 'The Power of Flowers' competition

GuruShots - The Power of Flowers
(Image credit: Erika Prikrylova - Czechia)

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work. 

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru. 

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby. 

Flowers are a natural subject for photography; full of color, texture, patterns, and personality. With The Power of Flowers Challenge, we wanted to see a bunch of flower photos that stood out amongst the rest!

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing everything from blooming buds to still life studies. We recommend scrolling through the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Practical Photoshop Magazine (opens in new tab), and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Fabiano Santos - United States)
Top Photo (Image credit: Nataša G. Marušić - Croatia)
Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Nicolai Wrigg - Germany)
#4 (Image credit: Tina Pruitt - United States)
#5 (Image credit: Adina Calauz - France)
#6 (Image credit: Nikolay Tatarchuk - Israel)
#7 (Image credit: Bonnie Ryan - United States)
#8 (Image credit: Carmela Giorgio - Canada)
#9 (Image credit: Trevor Preston - United States)
#10 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)
#11 (Image credit: Kim Wright - Australia)
#12 (Image credit: SomeWhereWest - United States)
#13 (Image credit: Carla Odiaga - United States)
#14 (Image credit: markvogt_photo - United States)
#15 (Image credit: Lars Andreas - United States)
#16 (Image credit: Ophira Eschinasi - Belgium)
#17 (Image credit: Viktoria Farkas - United States)
#18 (Image credit: McKenzie Foster - United States)
#19 (Image credit: Erika Prikrylova - Czechia)
#20 (Image credit: Rob de Jong - United States)
#21 (Image credit: Marc Modave - Belgium)
#22 (Image credit: thomlutz - United States)
#23  (Image credit: Justashot - Canada)
Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' The Power of Flowers contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).

