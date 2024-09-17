Won't iPhone 16's Camera Control just overcomplicate the elegant simplicity of smartphone photography?

The iPhone 16's Camera Control is a huge boon for smartphone photographers, but will it interest the masses?

Hands using iPhone 16&#039;s Camera Control on a white background
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's genius has always been delivering products that people need – even if they don’t know it – in the most simplified manner possible. And although the iPhone 16's Camera Control is an undeniably exciting development for iPhone photographers, I’m worried Apple is in danger of overcomplicating what made the best iPhone for photography so darn compelling in the first place. Simplicity.

To illustrate my point, let's head right back to 2007, the year Rhianna's Umbrella refused to budge from the top of the charts, Halo 3 and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare occupied teenagers for hundreds of hours, and the Colts became the first – and only – AFC South team to win the Super Bowl.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

