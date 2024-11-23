Behind The Crown: confessions of Getty's royal photographer

I studied physiology and psychology at university but my passion was for ‘creating’ art. Photography seemed to fit the bill of the personal interaction that I loved but also offered the possibility of creating. After spending a disproportionate amount of my student loan on a Nikon F70, I bought a darkroom and set it up in the dilapidated cellar of my student house; it all started from there.

Over the next couple of years, I worked with the fantastic student newspaper at Cardiff University Gair Rhydd (‘free speech’ in Welsh) and was sent on assignments photographing everything from rubbish on the streets of Cardiff to university hockey matches.

After university, I moved to London and temped to pay the bills – everything from working in the post room to IT. At the same time, I did as much work experience with different genres of photography as I could, from advertising to press. Eventually, I realized it was a career that was viable to pursue, and I managed to get a job at Getty Images as an account executive. I managed to secure another substantial loan to buy all my digital kit and, after a lot of pestering, I was allowed to shoot at Getty around my day job at weekends and before and after work.

The royal side of things developed organically over time. It was certainly a genre I realized that I enjoyed, and the history, travel, and interest in the images all came together to create an exciting environment. After 21 years at the agency now, the rest is history.