Behind The Crown: confessions of Getty's royal photographer

By ,
published

Chris Jackson talks about what it takes to be the photographic companion of the British Royal Family

Interview: Behind The Crown
Trooping the colour - Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, HM The Queen showed resilience as the military band commemorates on her official birthday. Horse Guards Parade, London 2021 (Image credit: Chris Jackson via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Professional royal photographer Chris Jackson gave a talk entitled Behind the Crown at  The Photography and Video Show earlier this year and we were eager to find out more about him and share the inside scoop on the work of one of the best photographers in his field. 

Chris has worked with the Getty Images agency for 21 years, covering some of the world’s biggest news stories on assignments in places ranging from Los Angeles and Nigeria to Japan and Dubai, among many others. He has photographed diverse events, such as the drought in the Horn of Africa and the inauguration of Pope Benedict XVI. 

Interview: Behind The Crown
Chris Jackson

Chris is the royal photographer for Getty Images. He works with the British Royal Family across all facets of royal life, from day-to-day coverage of official engagements to official portraits, royal tours, charities and coverage of special events, such as the coronation. He has won several awards, including the Royal Photographer of the Year in 2011, 2015 and 2016. He has also published three best-selling books, including his most recent one, Charles III: A King and His Queen.

Image

Get the best magazine for enthusiast and pro photographers delivered to your door or device with a subscription to Digital Photographer. Learn the hottest photo trends and techniques while getting essential advice on earning cash from your photography.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

Related articles