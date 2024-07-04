Abraham Lincoln vs John Calhoun: the original deepfake photo

By
published

This iconic 1865 portrait of Abraham Lincoln was actually a doctored image of slavery advocate John Calhoun

Side by side image of the original 1852 painting of John Calhoun, next to the 1865 print that superimposes a photograph of Abraham Lincoln to replace the original head
Side by side image of the original 1852 painting of John Calhoun (right), next to the 1865 print that superimposes a photograph of Abraham Lincoln to replace the original head (Image credit: Library of Congress)

Today, we're terrified that photographs have been manipulated by AI. Before that it was deepfakes, and Photoshop, and predating that we worried that images had been airbrushed. 

But images have been doctored for literally hundreds of years – including one of the most iconic portraits of Abraham Lincoln, which was created by superimposing a photograph of Honest Abe taken in 1864 onto a painting of slavery advocate John Calhoun created in 1852.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014.

