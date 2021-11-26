Black Friday drone deals

Refresh

Another great accessory to have for your drone is a landing pad, these come in all shapes, sizes and colors, but I would recommend sticking to a bold color, like orange or blue, so you and those around you can clearly see your landing zone. This Eobujol landing pad for $11.99 is a steal! It is a very generic option however, this 30" circular landing pad can be folded up neatly into a bag of 11inces saving a lot of space, has both blue and orange graphics either side that are reflective and comes with three tent pegs for securing it to the ground - for $11.99 this is a must buy for anyone with a drone!

(Image credit: Freewell) ND filters are amazing accessories for your drones, they help stop over-exposure within your videos and keep a consistent exposure across the ground and sky, making your videos look more cinematic. These 8-pack of All Day 4K ND filters from Freewell at $129 on Amazon aren't in a Black Friday "deal" however, at $129 these highly rated filters are a great choice for your drone cinematography.

If FPV is something that you have been looking at, but are scared about all the wires, building it and then eventually crashing it (this will happen, trust me), then this deal on the DJI FPV Combo at $999 is the perfect deal from Amazon this Black Friday. FPV drones have been around for a while however, they have been geared towards pro drones racers or ultra drone enthusiasts for years, and if you're not good with soldering, then those options have not been viable. Until, DJI launched the DJI FPV, a prosumer drone that takes all the headache out of FPV and brings an immersive flying experience right out the box.