The YoloCam S7 gives a novel twist to the 4K streaming camera for those recording vertical video

Hailed as the 'TikTok camera', the YoloCam S7 from YoloLiv is a powerhouse designed exclusively for high-quality vertical video creation.

While documentary filmmakers may raise an eyebrow, this camera is precisely crafted for digital content creators who thrive on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and even YouTube, especially with the rise of YouTube Shorts. YoloLiv states on their website, "Designed for TikTok, Built for Streaming."

Some of this may sound controversial. However, the reality is that vertical content is the future, and YoloLiv is at the forefront of this trend.

You might remember that YoloLiv launched the world’s first vertical PTZ camera in October 2022, the VertiCam, which recorded in full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second. It changed the creation game for many, as previously, creating vertical videos often meant relying on mobile phones' main or selfie cameras. Or, for the more ambitious, tilting their mirrorless cameras sideways—both of which were cumbersome and required extensive post-processing. So, the potential of YoloLiv’s PTZ camera was quickly recognized as a viable alternative to traditional setups.

(Image credit: YoloLiv)

With the YoloCam S7, YoloLiv elevates its offering by providing 4K video capabilities and interchangeable lenses. This makes a transition from traditional setups more attractive, even though opinions about this camera and its price seem divided online.

Some may refer to this camera as a webcam; however, considering its features, that label might be somewhat misleading.

(Image credit: YoloLiv)

The YoloCam S7 boasts:

- 4/3” Sony IMX Sensor that supports 4K60 recording, featuring 2.9µm pixels and quad pixel technology

- Interchangeable lenses, allowing you to switch optics to match your visual style—for instance, using a wide lens to capture more surrounding elements or creating detailed close-ups for products

- Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) for ultra-fast and sharp autofocus

- Dual native ISO, enabling clear and vibrant video recording in any lighting condition with minimal noise and high dynamic range

- Single Type-C cable for easy connection to your device, providing an ultra-live streaming experience

- Heat-dissipating structure and aluminum alloy design that allow for constant streaming with seamless performance

- AI Composer that automatically adjusts camera settings, such as color correction in real time, relieving you of the need to manage technical optimizations

- Instream and YoloCam functionality that allows you to stream directly to multiple platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, while using the RTMP protocol simultaneously, supporting multiple layouts and overlays

(Image credit: YoloLiv)

With this technology, the YoloCam S7 exceeds the typical webcam classification.

By introducing interchangeable lenses, YoloLiv expands the camera's appeal and widens its target audience. This feature is especially interesting for creators with a technical background who seek the highest quality output.

Priced at $899 at Amazon, without a lens, the YoloCam S7 might seem steep to some professional photographers who typically prefer investing in optics for their mirrorless cameras (especially when considering an average camera suitable for YouTube can be bought for around $500).

Now, given the time you will save in post-production, the YoloCam S7 might turn out to be an attractive alternative to your mirrorless camera... as long as it comes to streaming and video content creation for social media platforms. Not to mention that this camera simplifies the process of streaming directly to various platforms, helping you enhance your online visibility easily with high-quality content.

