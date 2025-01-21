Zeiss expands its trail camera lineup with the Secacam 3 – its most affordable yet!

Zeiss has just unveiled the latest addition to its cellular trail camera lineup – the Secacam 3. This model is the most affordable in the series, yet it delivers an impressive range of features, making it an exciting prospect for nature enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

Zeiss is an industry-leading manufacturer in all things optics, from binoculars and monoculars to photography lenses, each is designed to offer the very pinnacle of optical quality, the same is true for its trail cameras. Sitting beneath the Secacam 5 and Secacam 7 in the lineup, which cater to more professional needs, the Secacam 3 strikes an ideal balance between advanced functionality and accessibility.

(Image credit: Zeiss)

With a 3-megapixel sensor, a standout feature of the Secacam 3 is its exceptional low-light performance, achieved through Zeiss’s IR Boost technology. Designed for discreet observation, the camera uses 940 nm invisible infrared light to deliver crisp, detailed images even in complete darkness. Whether capturing nocturnal wildlife or subtle movements at dawn, it ensures clarity without encroaching on natural behaviors.

Product Developer at Zeiss Carsten Hess states, "With the new Zeiss Secacam 3, we offer a new trail camera for impressive nature recordings, whether during the day or at night. A modern chipset enables optimized image processing and compression, for faster transmission times and detailed images even at night or in shaded areas".

(Image credit: Zeiss)

The camera’s user-friendly design further enhances its appeal. A tilting 1.9-inch display allows for easy setup, enabling users to frame their shots with precision before leaving the device in position. Additionally, the battery magazine cartridge makes power replacement straightforward and convenient as there is no need to adjust or reposition the camera to swap out batteries conserving optimal and consistent camera positioning.

Built for adaptability, the Secacam 3 combines innovative motion detection with practicality. Its PIR Fresnel lens ensures sensitivity to even the smallest movements, while a fast trigger speed of under half a second minimizes blur, ensuring sharp, well-timed captures.

(Image credit: Zeiss)

The USB-C data transfer system moves away from traditional SD cards, streamlining the process of retrieving footage, and LTE (Long Term Evolution) cellular connectivity across 35 countries keeps users updated with real-time notifications via the Zeiss app. The app also includes practical features like AI-based animal recognition and night-image recoloring, adding further layers of functionality for users.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As is vital for trail cameras, durability is at the heart of the Secacam 3’s design, and with an IP66 rating, it withstands tough environmental conditions, whether exposed to rain, snow, or heat. Compact and robust, it’s equally suited for backyard enthusiasts and those venturing deep into remote wilderness.

The Zeiss Secacam 3 is available to preorder now for its scheduled release on January 28, priced at just £119 / €129.99 (Australian and US availablility and pricing yet to be confirmed). The Secacam 3 is a highly accessible option within the Zeiss trail camera lineup, while the higher-end Secacam 5 and Secacam 7 offer more specialized tools for professional use, the Secacam 3 caters to a broader audience without sacrificing quality.

(Image credit: Zeiss)

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best trail cameras, the best cellular trail cameras and the best 360-degree outdoor security cameras.