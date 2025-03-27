Ring IQ smart feature makes finding clips much easier – while Spring Deals halve the cost of getting a security camera

Ring users in the UK are now able to take advantage of Ring IQ, an AI-backed feature which makes it easier to find specific moments in the Ring history using a Visual Language Model search.

In other words, Ring users can type queries into their app like "fox in the back garden last night" to see cute wildlife (or the culprit behind the steaming mound on your astroturf). Similarly Ring suggest that "red bicycle in the driveway" might "turn up endearing videos of your oldest child teaching your youngest how to ride a bike" (which is admirably optimistic).

This has the potential to make one of what is consistently one of the best indoor smart home cameras and best smart doorbells even more powerful by saving a lot of time finding clips of events.

(Image credit: Ring)

This feature isn't being extended to all Ring users – only subscribers to the Premium account tier in the UK (it is already available in the US). Ring Home Premium is £15.99 / month (or £159.99 a year) in the UK, and you can find full details on the Ring Plans page).

Search terms it can recognise include those relating to animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and even activities, like jumping, running or playing. Ring do note, too, that a "sophisticated input moderation technique" is used "to prevent searching for offensive, inappropriate, or harmful content."

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon HALF PRICE for the Spring Sale, the plug-in 1080P camera offers two-way talk so you can shat to people (and pets) from your phone even when you're out of the room, or the house. It can be paired with a chime for automatic alerts.

The Ring camera range is extensive, encompassing doorbells, indoor cameras, outdoor cameras, and floodlight cameras to list just the obvious examples.

Ring IQ is a software feature, and will work on all of the cameras, from the cheapest indoor cameras, which cost less to buy than two portions of fish and chips during the Amazon Spring Sale.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also get a Pan-Tilt version of the indoor cam , ideal for following pets (Image credit: Future)

The Ring IQ is a public beta for UK users, and is rolling out to all customers on the Premium plan automatically, so check your app for an update if you have it.

You might also like

Check my guide to the best floodlight cameras, in which Ring have some great choices, as well as the best outdoor security cameras.