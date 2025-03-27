Ring IQ smart feature makes finding clips much easier – while Spring Deals halve the cost of getting a security camera

By published

Ever wanted to ask your security camera about "that person with the red hoodie?" Ring's new public beta – and deals – make that possible!

Ring IQ smart search
(Image credit: Ring)

Ring users in the UK are now able to take advantage of Ring IQ, an AI-backed feature which makes it easier to find specific moments in the Ring history using a Visual Language Model search.

In other words, Ring users can type queries into their app like "fox in the back garden last night" to see cute wildlife (or the culprit behind the steaming mound on your astroturf). Similarly Ring suggest that "red bicycle in the driveway" might "turn up endearing videos of your oldest child teaching your youngest how to ride a bike" (which is admirably optimistic).

This has the potential to make one of what is consistently one of the best indoor smart home cameras and best smart doorbells even more powerful by saving a lot of time finding clips of events.

Ring IQ smart search

(Image credit: Ring)

This feature isn't being extended to all Ring users – only subscribers to the Premium account tier in the UK (it is already available in the US). Ring Home Premium is £15.99 / month (or £159.99 a year) in the UK, and you can find full details on the Ring Plans page).

Search terms it can recognise include those relating to animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and even activities, like jumping, running or playing. Ring do note, too, that a "sophisticated input moderation technique" is used "to prevent searching for offensive, inappropriate, or harmful content."

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen
Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

HALF PRICE for the Spring Sale, the plug-in 1080P camera offers two-way talk so you can shat to people (and pets) from your phone even when you're out of the room, or the house. It can be paired with a chime for automatic alerts.

View Deal

The Ring camera range is extensive, encompassing doorbells, indoor cameras, outdoor cameras, and floodlight cameras to list just the obvious examples.

Ring IQ is a software feature, and will work on all of the cameras, from the cheapest indoor cameras, which cost less to buy than two portions of fish and chips during the Amazon Spring Sale.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam next to lovely flowers on glass table

You can also get a Pan-Tilt version of the indoor cam, ideal for following pets (Image credit: Future)

The Ring IQ is a public beta for UK users, and is rolling out to all customers on the Premium plan automatically, so check your app for an update if you have it.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

