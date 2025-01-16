A PTZ nightvision camera that eliminates the need for spotlights? EZVIZ says so!

EZVIZ has announced a new PTZ security camera with 2K+ resolution and 'ColorFULL' technology designed to side-step the need for flashing bright spotlights all night.

The company is heralding the camera tech as their next generation, pointing not only to the higher 2K+ resolution but camera improvements. With a 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor, the camera offers less noise and less motion blur than many security cameras, both of which lead to a more useful image. The camera is capable of detecting more color than a human eye att night, at least according to EZVIZ.

EVZIV are also claiming that by side-stepping a spotlight the camera will be able to reduce energy costs, which in the LED era seems a little less significant than the potential gains in not irritating your neighbours (and yourself) with constant flashes of bright light when something is detected, but has the potential to add up too.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Despite the typical EZVIZ styling there is an F/1 aperture in there. The camera can also be set up in' patrol mode' moving from preset points (up to 12). It also has smart detection.

There is a 4x zoom, though that camera's 4MP sensor means that there will be a degree of detail loss at the long end of that. The zoom can be set to track and follow detected subjects.

There is also still the option of using a built-in spotlight, but it is far more directional than that on typical home security floodlights. The system can also be set to flash it as a deterrent.

PTZ allows 340-degrees of pan and 70-degrees of vertical movement.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those on a budget, or not keen to sign up to subscriptions will appreciate the fact that EZVIZ include the option of MicroSD storage – up to 512GB cards are accepted – so the Cloud, while available, is not essential.

The camera is on sale now from Amazon UK for £99.99, and we're aiming to clarify the US price and will update this story shortly.

You might like this...

For more on security camera, check our guide for the best indoor cameras and the best 360-degree security cameras.