Our pick of the camera discounts in this year's January sales

The January sales don't quite have the same fanfare as they once had - thanks to the increasing appeal of the pre-Christmas Black Friday discounts. But that doesn't mean that there are some great offers around.



We have picked out a dozen or so of the best discount deals on cameras that are available now - and in many cases the price is now even better than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you are still looking for a new camera - there are some bargains to be had. Which of these tempts you?

Nikon Z fc | was £899 | now £649

Save £250 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon features a 21MP DX-format sensor that can record 4K video.

Nikon Z50 + Z DX 16-50mm | was £1,039 | now £699

Save £340 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, this Nikon Z50 kit is perfect. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.

Sony A7 III | was £1,469 | now £999

Save £470 at Park Cameras Designed for photographers and videographers, this full-frame sensor produces 24.2MP stills and full-frame 4K video recording.

Fujifilm X-T50 | was £1,299 | now £1,019

Save £280 at Wex Grab one of the latest Fujifilm cameras that's capable of 40MP stills and 6K video in a compact form factor, along with its famous 20 film simulations.

Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,369

Save £330 at Park Cameras In Silver or Black, the X-T5 looks and feels incredible and performs just as well, with a 40MP sensor, IBIS, autofocus tracking, and 6K video.

Nikon Zf | was £1,919 | now £1,605.33

Save £314 at John Lewis Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm lens | was £2,259 | now £1,749

Save £510 at LCE Only just succeeded by the new Z6 III, the Nikon Z6 II offers superb all-round performance. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14fps shooting and 4K video make it a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year for this combo!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 | was £1,899 | now £1,499

Save £400 at Park Cameras The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a content creator's dream. It boasts a 24MP CMOS sensor that can be supercharged via a 96-MP high-res mode, as well as ultra-detailed 6K video. It's the undisputed hybrid champ.

Sony A7 IV | was £2,149 | now £1,599

Save £520 at Park Cameras, including £300 cashback, with free Sony memory card Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. Price after £300 Sony Cashback. (How cashback works)

Sony A7R IIIA | was £1,499 | now £1,399

Save £100 at Wex Proving that speed, resolution, and video capabilities can all coexist, this versatile camera can be used for a variety of stills and video applications. It offers upgraded rear LCD resolution and connectivity over its predecessor. It comes with a free spare battery and memory card (make sure Add To Order checkboxes are ticked)



GoPro Hero 12 Black | was £399.99 | now £273.85

Save £126.14 at Amazon With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £360.68

Save £138 at Amazon, with voucher The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, and this is the ultimate all-weather camera. This price, which applies only to the red model, is down slightly from Black Friday. Apply the £50 on-page voucher to get this price (red model only)

