The Sigma BF is fantastic – but it's no match for my old Leica

Sigma has never shied away from challenging convention, and the new Sigma BF is a testament to its daring approach. A full-frame mirrorless camera that strips away excess, focusing on purity of design and functionality, the BF is a refreshing departure from the increasingly complex digital cameras flooding the market.



It’s carved from a single block of aluminum, a process that takes seven hours to complete, resulting in a body that exudes a tactile beauty. The minimalist approach extends to its interface, where just three buttons and a dial control everything. It’s a love letter to simplicity, and for that I applaud Sigma.

Yet, for all its breathtaking aesthetics and technical prowess, the Sigma BF is not without its flaws. Its smooth, seamless body, while striking, introduces issues of ergonomics. Holding the BF for extended periods feels more like handling a sculpture than a camera designed for everyday use.

(Image credit: Future)

The absence of a meaningful grip or textured surfaces makes it less secure in hand, something that cannot be overlooked in real-world shooting conditions. A camera can have the most advanced sensor, groundbreaking autofocus and unparalleled storage, but if it doesn’t feel right in the hand then that magic dissipates.

Despite these ergonomic missteps, I can already see a devoted audience rallying behind the Sigma BF. The built-in 230GB SSD eliminates the need for memory cards – a radical choice that simplifies workflow. The hybrid autofocus, refined color modes, and 6K video capabilities make it a formidable tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

It’s a camera that will attract those who appreciate form as much as function, who want a shooting experience that feels stripped back yet modern. I have no doubt that many will fall in love with the Sigma BF’s philosophy, embracing its constraints as part of its charm.

But for all its modernity, the Sigma BF doesn’t quite touch my old Leica. My well-worn Leica M-E is archaic by comparison, vastly inferior in nearly every specification. Yet, when I pick it up, it feels like an extension of myself. The rangefinder’s tactile dials, the deliberate weight distribution, the way it nestles into my hand – it’s an experience that Sigma, for all its innovation, hasn’t quite replicated.

(Image credit: Future)

Ergonomics are not just a minor detail; they are the defining factor in a camera’s longevity in a photographer’s hands. And it is this, more than raw specs, that keeps my Leica M-E as my constant companion.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s not to say the Sigma BF isn’t a triumph in its own right. It’s a bold experiment that pushes boundaries, stripping photography back to its essence in a way that few manufacturers dare. It’s a camera I admire and respect, one that I’d recommend without hesitation to those drawn to its unique philosophy. But admiration doesn’t always translate to devotion.

While I celebrate Sigma’s vision and execution, my hands – and my heart – remain with my old Leica.

You might also like…

You might be interested in the best Leica cameras, or perhaps the best full frame mirrorless cameras from other members of the L-Mount Alliance – and the best L-Mount lenses to go with them.