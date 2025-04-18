In a newly released video from Kodak, acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed) discusses the visual language behind his upcoming horror film, Sinners. The movie not only continues Hollywood’s recent return to celluloid, seen recently in The Brutalist, but also pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with analog formats and aspect ratios.

Shot entirely on film cinema cameras, Sinners makes bold use of two distinct large-format film systems: Ultra Panavision 70 and IMAX 15-perf. While both formats use 65 / 70mm film stock, they differ significantly in how the film runs through the camera, the number of perforations per frame and their aspect ratios.

Ultra Panavision 70, a proprietary Panavision format famously used on Ben-Hur and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, captures a sweeping 2.76:1 image. It's one of the widest aspect ratios ever used in narrative cinema.

On the other hand, IMAX 15-perf film runs horizontally through the camera, enabling 15 perforations per frame as opposed to Panavision 70's 5, therefore providing a much larger image area. This format results in a taller 1.43:1 aspect ratio, which is almost square by comparison.

ABOVE: Ryan Coogler explains the aspect ratios used in Sinners

"This is the first time ever a film has been released combining these two aspect ratios", Coogler reveals. "It was a complicated process to shoot, but we had a lot of fun". He notes that all footage was shot at 24fps, with the exception of slow-motion sequences.

By combining these two formats, Coogler can draw viewers deeper into the story – literally. The choice to switch aspect ratios during the film facilitates dynamic changes in how scenes are experienced, especially in IMAX theaters, where the screen size and shape fully showcase the transitions.

The result is a heightened sense of immersion, a quality that Coogler intentionally pursued for a genre as visceral as horror.

However, he was careful to ensure that audiences in standard non-IMAX cinemas wouldn’t miss out, stating that he worked hard to make sure the story still shines for people who can't get to an IMAX. Most theaters will present Sinners in a consistent 2.76:1 format, preserving the film’s epic widescreen feel.

(Image credit: Kodak)

That said, for the full experience, IMAX is the way to watch, and if the film excites you then I'd recommend opting for this if you can. The film was produced in partnership with IMAX and designed to be seen on the largest screen possible.

Beyond IMAX, distributor Warner Bros is releasing the film across a variety of premium cinema formats, including 4DX (with motion seats and environmental effects), Immersive Cinema Experience (which adds peripheral side panels), and Dolby Cinema, offering high-dynamic-range projection and powerful surround sound.

For analog purists and cinema nostalgists, Coogler has gone one step further. Select 70mm film projections of Sinners will take place in just 10 locations worldwide, with one in London, England and the rest in the US.

These rare screenings will use IMAX 15-perf film projectors, the kind that spins film horizontally at enormous resolution. It’s a nod to the golden age of cinema and a reminder of what’s possible when filmmakers commit to the medium.

At its heart, Sinners isn’t just a horror film but a cinematic masterclass in audience immersion and visual storytelling. The film opened in theaters today, so be sure to get your tickets!

