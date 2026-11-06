For photographers who love DSLR cameras, the mighty Pentax K-1 II is now on sale at its lowest-ever price!
The Pentax K-1 Mark II delivers that traditional DSLR feeling – and this deal makes it hard to resist for reflex lovers
DSLRs are not dead – and if you're craving that classic shooting experience, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is now just £1,399 at Wex Photo Video.
This is the lowest-ever price the popular full-frame camera has hit, and you save £400 off the regular price tag.
The Pentax K-1 Mark II full-frame DSLR gets you the traditional shooting experience, featuring a 36.4MP CMOS sensor, 33-point phase detect AF, and a powerful Shake Reduction II system.
Price match: Clifton Cameras £1399
If you feel the magic in a mirror slap and optical viewfinder, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is made with you in mind.
It delivers a true full-frame DSLR shooting experience with a rugged, weather-sealed body, classic design charm, and some clever innovations – like a scissor-action articulating rear screen and extended exposure modes for creative long-exposure photography.
Originally launched as the first full-frame Pentax DSLR in February 2016, the K-1 was already a standout. Two years later, Ricoh Imaging introduced the K-1 Mark II, upgrading it with a new accelerator unit for better high ISO performance, a Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution mode, and refined autofocus algorithms.
The K-1 Mark II stands strong against more well-known full-frame revivals, thanks to its 36.5MP full-frame sensor, advanced Shake Reduction II in-body stabilization, and its robust build quality. It's a DSLR that truly respects the hands-on, and for this model, you will find a big range of Pentax lenses.
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Here is our guide to the best Pentax cameras, and if you want to read more about Pentax, here are our News and reviews on the latest from Pentax.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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