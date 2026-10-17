Bizarre but brilliant toothbrush with built-in camera makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026 list

Writing about a toothbrush on Digital Camera World wasn’t exactly on my bingo card for 2026, yet here I am – not just detailing how the Dyson CameraJet incorporates a camera into its design, but praising it. Or rather, Time Magazine has praised it by including it in its list of the best inventions of 2026.

The list, which also includes the Nikon ZR and HoverAir Aqua, features 300 of the year’s best inventions, and while a toothbrush might not sound like the most exciting addition, kudos to Dyson for coming up with what is arguably the biggest toothbrush innovation since it went electric.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Time Magazine praised Dyson for combining an electric toothbrush and water-jet flosser, of which the CameraJet is the result. And of course, the article highlighted the minuscule camera that the tech company has managed to insert into brush heads. This camera uses what’s called Gap Optical Targeting to precisely jet liquid between gaps in teeth, which is illustrated in the header image. And yes, you can live-feed the inside of your mouth, too (see above image).

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When I wrote about the CameraJet last month, I was naturally interested in its camera specs. It turns out that it’s built around a 100,000-pixel camera and sports a teeny-tiny macro lens, which captures and analyzes 28 images each second. And yes, before you come up with any bright ideas, a resourceful photographer has already hit the streets with a CameraJet to take some unconventional, 'conventional' photos.

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