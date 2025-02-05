This cheap new kids' compact camera offers the perfect first steps into photography

The rise of digital compact cameras has certainly been an evident craze in modern photography, with many photographers appreciating their ease of use, portability, and ability to focus on the fundamentals of image-making. This trend isn’t just for adults, however. Kids eager to explore the world through a lens can now get started with the new Photo Creator Pop Colour digital camera, which promises to be a fantastic introduction to photography.

Designed with young photographers in mind, this latest release from Canal Toys’ Creator Range strips away unnecessary distractions, meaning no games or AI features that other kids' cameras have started to introduce. Instead, it focuses purely on the joy of capturing moments, making it an excellent choice for budding photographers.

Available in two bold colors, teal and purple, this lightweight and easy-to-carry camera is perfect for kids aged 7–12 who want to dive into photography and capture the world around them. With an impressive 32-megapixel resolution, the camera offers a fixed non-zoom lens with a focal length equivalent to a 40mm f/2.2 . The 2.4” color display screen ensures easy viewing and navigation, making it simple for young users to frame and review their shots.

(Image credit: Canal Toys)

An automatic flash enhances low-light shots, ensuring well-lit photos in various conditions, and the built-in rechargeable battery provides hours of use, making it an excellent companion for adventures. Additionally, the camera comes with an 8GB microSD card, offering ample storage for their growing collection of photos and videos.

This camera also includes 20 fun frames and filters, allowing kids to add a creative touch to their images. This element of customization can be further enhanced by using the included stickers to make the camera bespoke to your personality; a fun element that should be adopted in more premium cameras!

(Image credit: Canal Toys)

While we haven't been able to get our hands on the camera yet, for parents looking to encourage creativity without the distractions of smartphones or tablets, this camera looks to provide the perfect balance of fun and function. It enables kids to experiment with photography in a hands-on way, developing their visual storytelling skills while learning the photography basics; but most importantly capturing fun snaps with family and friends! Its durable and compact design ensures it can withstand the bumps and drops that come with everyday use, making it a reliable choice for young photographers on the go.

The Photo Creator Pop Colour digital camera from Canal Toys will be available from February 7 for the attractive price of £29.99 (which converts to around $38 / AU$57). With the growing popularity of compact cameras, this seems like a fantastic way to spark a lifelong passion for photography!

