Laowa launches first-ever shift lenses for cinematographers

Laowa has introduced two groundbreaking cine lenses to the market: the Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine. These lenses offer an innovative combination of ultra-wide-angle optics and shift functionality, making them ideal for filmmakers seeking precise perspective control.

With an expansive image circle and a "Zero-D" distortion-free design, these new additions cater to cinematographers working in architecture, landscapes, and large-format cinematography, offering shifting capabilities for the first time to the industry.



To see how these new lenses operate, you can view the video below:

Image 1 of 4 Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine (Image credit: Laowa) Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine (Image credit: Laowa) Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine (Image credit: Laowa) Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine (Image credit: Laowa)

One of the most notable features of these lenses is their ±11mm shift capability for full-frame sensors and ±9mm for Vista Vision/Large format sensors. This shift function allows filmmakers to correct converging lines, ensuring straight and distortion-free verticals in their footage.

This feature is particularly useful for shooting architecture and interiors without the need to tilt the camera upwards. By maintaining proper perspective in-camera, cinematographers can save time on post-production adjustments while achieving a more natural and professional look.

The lenses boast an impressive 65.2mm image circle, making them compatible with some of the largest cinema sensors available, including the RED V-Raptor 8K Vista Vision, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65, and ARRI Alexa 65.

The "Zero-D" design ensures minimal optical distortion, allowing straight lines to remain true even before applying any shifts. Additionally, both lenses feature exceptionally close focusing distances - 20cm for the 15mm T4.8 and 25cm for the 20mm T4.1 - offering the ability to capture macro-like detail and create beautiful bokeh effects.

Laowa has also designed these lenses with interchangeable mounts, including Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and Leica L, ensuring broad compatibility across various camera systems. This flexibility makes them a valuable investment for cinematographers who work with multiple setups or for rental houses catering to diverse production needs.

The lenses are equipped with 0.8 mod gears on the focus, aperture, and shift rings, allowing smooth and precise control when used with follow-focus systems.

The Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine are now available for purchase priced at US$1,999, offering professional-grade optical performance at a competitive price.

With their unique combination of ultra-wide perspectives, shift functionality, and cross-platform compatibility, these lenses are set to become essential tools for filmmakers looking to push the boundaries of visual storytelling.

The two lenses are available for pre-order at B&H Photo.

