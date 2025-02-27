Light meters have long been an essential tool for photographers and filmmakers, but Datacolor has just taken it to the next level. The new Datacolor LightColor Meter is more than just a meter; it’s a smart, pocket-sized lighting assistant that streams real-time light and color data straight to your phone via Bluetooth.

No more stopping to take readings or second-guessing adjustments, just instant, accurate information via the LightColor Meter app, helping you make the right decisions on set.

What makes this device shine is its ability to measure the balance between natural and artificial light. Whether matching daylight with LED panels, blending strobes with ambient light, or maintaining consistent lighting across multiple shots, the LightColor Meter ensures accuracy from the start.

For filmmakers, that means seamless transitions between scenes without unexpected shifts in color or exposure. For photographers, it eliminates the trial and error of achieving perfect white balance, improving efficiency, and speeding up workflow.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

Notable features include dedicated modes for photo, video, and cinema, along with advanced cine settings such as frame rate, shutter angle/speed, and ND filter compensation. It also comes preloaded with gel filter libraries from Profoto, LEE, and Rosco for quick color correction.

Datacolor has designed the LightColor Meter with professional image makers in mind, evidenced by the ability to sync with multiple units up to 24 meters apart; ideal for complex lighting setups. Hands-free operation options, including a magnet and a ¼"-20 tripod mount, make it easy to position on set. A thought-through interface includes a 3.5mm jack for strobe/flash sync and Bluetooth 4.0 LE connection to the LightColor Meter app.

With an illumination range from 1 to 1,000,000 lux and a color temperature range of 1,600K to 20,000K, it delivers precise readings of lux, chromaticity, CCT, and green-magenta shift (Duv).

Measure light, color temperature, DUV for precise exposure with Datacolor LightColor Meter (EN) - YouTube Watch On

Designed for both still and motion work, the LightColor Meter works seamlessly with continuous and flash lighting, including high-speed sync. If lighting conditions change, from shifting clouds, flickering fluorescents, or unexpected light sources, the meter can send instant alerts so you’re never caught off guard. Essentially make it a set-it-and-forget-it monitoring tool that has your back if the lighting or color in your shots starts to change.

If you're working across a larger set, multiple meters can be synced to monitor different areas at the same time, ensuring consistency in exposure and color balance throughout your shoot.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

With its compact build, hands-free functionality, and advanced measurement capabilities, this is a tool designed for modern creatives who need precision without the hassle.

The Datacolor LightColor Meter will be available soon priced at $399 / £379 (approximatley AU$740) For anyone serious about lighting accuracy, this could be the smartest addition to your kit bag.

