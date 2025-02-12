Comeback kid: the Canon PowerShot SX70 HS is getting a replacement this year

Canon will be replacing the Canon PowerShot SX70 HS, the last remaining bridge camera in its lineup, later this year, according to a new report.

It's the latest development in a fascinating series of trends for the industry. First it was compact cameras that experienced a Rennaissance, thanks largely to TikTokers and Gen Z nostalgia, and now there is a renewed demand for the best bridge cameras to make a comeback – and the Canon PowerShot SX70 HS will lead the charge for Canon.

If you're unfamiliar with the term, a bridge camera is an all-in-one camera with an integrated lens boasting a massive zoom range. They look like DSLRs on steroids, thanks largely to the zooms that have a frankly ludicrous reach – up to an eye-watering 125x optical zoom.

Panasonic was first to breathe new life into the segment, with the Lumix FZ80D / FZ82D – the first new bridge camera in years. That was followed this month by the Big N revealing the Nikon P1100, with its astonishing 24-3000mm(!) zoom range. But despite being launched in 2018, the Canon PowerShot SX70 HS has continued to be a popular product since – despite its relatively modest 21-1365mm range.

So it's fitting that the company will apparently follow it up with some sort of successor this year – though whether it will be an all-new model or simply a lightly refresh with a USB-C port (as was the case with the FZ80D / FZ82D and P1100) is unclear.

"We have been told that there will be another PowerShot camera in the second half of 2025 and it will be some kind of replacement for the PowerShot SX70 HS," reported Canon Rumors, though the outlet questioned whether it would retain the 1365mm reach as its predecessor.

"We are told not to expect that kind of range. I doubt we’ll see something as silly as 1300mm, especially if it comes with a larger than 1-inch sensor. I think you’ll be fine in the 600mm-800mm range on the long end."

While many self-proclaimed 'proper photographers' are sniffy about bridge cameras, I think they're brilliant fun and I enjoy using them within their context. For a trip to a zoo, safari park or airshow, for example, they're ideal. And with the sustained appetite for the long-in-the-tooth Canon PowerShot SX70 HS even today, I expect there to be an eager audience for its replacement.

