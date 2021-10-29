Black Friday GoPro deals: what we expect, and the great offers available right now

A GoPro camera is one of the best gifts you can give the content creator or the adrenaline junkie in your life as a gift – and it is therefore well worth looking out for the best GoPro Black Friday deals. The good news, is that even with a few weeks to go until Thanksgiving, we are already spotting some great buys on the most popular action cameras.

We've rounded up all the best deals on the best GoPro cameras in one place –including on this year's GoPro Hero 10 Black, which has some truly great offers. And as a knock-on effect, we're also seeing some better deals on the GoPro Hero9 Black and the GoPro Max.

And we are also finding some great discounts on some of the older GoPro products, too, such as the GoPro Hero7 Black and the GoPro Hero7 White. So, without further ado, here are the best deals we have spotted so far...

Best GoPro deals right now

Discover the very best GoPro action camera deals that are available right now…

GoPro deals US

GoPro Hero 10 GoPro Hero10 Black + extras + GoPro VIP: $399.98

Save $200 This incredible gets you this similarly incredible deal on the very latest model in the GoPro range. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save $100, PLUS you get a free additional battery and a dual-battery charger.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Star Cyber Monday deal! GoPro Hero 9 Black save $100

$349.98 with free year's GoPro.com membership Save $200 This is an incredible deal on the newest and best-ever GoPro family. This gets you the camera for $100 less than other stores, by buying direct from GoPro - and there are extra goodies for Black Friday too. The "catch" is that you get a free trial to GoPro's VIP subscription service. This gets you unlimited cloud storage to your footage, generous discounts on accessories and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (that otherwise costs $60). Oh, and they throw in an extra battery, and a free microSD card too! View Deal

• Best microSD cards

Image GoPro HERO7 Black: $299.99 from $329.99

Save $50 on the GoPro HERO7 Black in this fantastic B&H big bundle deal that gets you this older version of the GoPro with Head Strap + QuickClip, Handler Floating Hand Grip, and a memory card. View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black GoPro Hero8 Black $299.99

Not many out and out deals on the Hero8 as yet - but this 2019 model is temptingly priced at Walmart right now. View Deal

GoPro Fusion GoPro Fusion RRP $599 now $259.99

GoPro's first generation 360 camera is now a real steal... with this B&H deal giving you this once flagship camera for just $249. It supports 5.2K spherical video at 30fps or 3K at 30fps... and can produce 18-megapixel spherical stills. This rugged model is waterproof down to 16 feet (5m).

View Deal

GoPro Fusion GoPro Max RRP $499.99 now $399.98

GoPro's latest 360 camera is cut by $100, if you buy direct from GoPro, and take them up on its free one-year trial of its GoPro Subscription service. Comes with memory card and case too.

US deal View Deal

GoPro deals UK

GoPro Hero 9 Plus £100 of free gifts GoPro Hero 9 Black save £100

£329.98 with free year's GoPro.com membership

This is an incredible deal on the newest and best-ever GoPro family. This gets you the camera for £100 less than from other places, by buying direct from GoPro. The "catch" is that you get a free trial to GoPro's VIP subscription service. This gets you unlimited cloud storage to your footage, generous discounts on accessories and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (that otherwise costs £60). Oh, and a free spare battery, clip, a floating handle and a memory card for Cyber Monday. View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black GoPro Hero7 Black | was £379.99 | now £249.99

Pick up the GoPro Hero 7 Black fo just £245 at the GoPro store, down from original launch price of £379.99! This amazing action camera can deliver 4K60 video, 12MP photos and stunning time lapse videos while you explore your scene.

View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black GoPro Hero8 Black bundle - free GoPro membership

£279.98

This is a great bundle direct from GoPro, which gets you the flagship Hero8 Black with a free memory card and a year's free membership to its privilege club.

UK deal View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver GoPro Hero7 Silver |£199.99 | from £279.99

The GoPro Hero7 is now available for £199.99 from Amazon (down from an original price of £279.99). This incredible piece of kit is capable of 4K30 video, 10MP photos and has a 15fps burst mode.

UK deal View Deal

GoPro Max GoPro Max RRP £499.99 now £379.98

GoPro's latest 360 camera is cut by £100, if you buy direct from GoPro, and take them up on its free one-year trial of its GoPro Subscription service. Comes with memory card and case too.

UK deal View Deal

Read more

30 best GoPro accessories

Best GoPro cameras

GoPro Hero 10 vs 9 Black

GoPro Hero 9 vs 8 Black

GoPro Hero 8 vs Max

GoPro Hero 7 vs 8

GoPro Hero 7 Black vs Silver vs White

Best budget action cameras

Best microSD cards

Best SD card deals