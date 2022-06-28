PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new July issue no.193 out now – subscribe & get a free bag!

The new July issue no.193 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now. Subscribe today to get our latest offer – big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro Nova 160 AW II camera bag worth £67*! (opens in new tab)

We're the No.1 Canon magazine and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user from older DSLRs to the latest mirrorless, and in every issue we feature the best Canon pros and experts to help you become a better Canon photographer and to pick the best-on-test Canon kit!

Since Canon launched its new EOS R mirrorless full-frame camera in 2018, we’ve been waiting for an APS-C crop-sensor Canon EOS R to complete the modern mirrorless family of bodies.

Well, this month Canon has revealed not one but two new APS-C cameras: the Canon EOS R7 and R10. And we got our hands on them both to test for the mag! Compact, lightweight and affordable, these are the ‘real’ mirrorless cameras we’ve all been waiting for! Crammed inside both is the latest Canon tech including 15fps mechanical burst modes, and subject AF tracking for humans, animals and vehicles.

New summer camera skills!

Why not try our summer photo challenge this month and shoot a fresh portfolio of creative pictures in just one day? From landscapes at sunrise to flowers in the middle of the day and silhouettes at sunset, learn all the quick and inexpensive skills.

Meanwhile, our PhotoPlus Apprentice learns how to capture sharp shots of fast motorbikes with Moto GP pro photographer Rob Gray.

We have more fun photo projects and step-by-step image-editing guides with free videos to follow in our Canon Skills section.

We also speak to Canon pro portrait photographer Catherine O’Donnell about the secrets of her success. Plus we test eight of the best-buy super-telephoto zoom lenses for your Canon EOS camera

Plus get your free Photography Made Simple ebook, details on how to download inside.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already, CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and for a great subs offer – big savings plus get a FREE camera bag worth £67* (opens in new tab) This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month. (*Not available overseas or as a digital-only subscription.)

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (opens in new tab) (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (digital magazine subscription service)