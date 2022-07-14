Calibrate your monitor with a Datacolor device and get the perfect shot every time

Monitor calibration is a hugely important part of the photographic workflow, allowing you to edit your photos accurately and make sure that what you see on the screen reflects what will be printed. And yet, many photographers either forget or don't know how to calibrate their monitor. That's where calibration devices like the Datacolor Spyder X Elite (opens in new tab) come in.

Color calibration tools like the Datacolor Spyder X Elite (opens in new tab) can be invaluable in setting up your monitor easily, accurately and quickly. Calibration is done by simply placing the device on your screen, as it uses a built-in lens to measure the accuracy of the display – usually in a matter of minutes.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

Why should you calibrate your monitor?

A monitor calibration device like the Datacolor SpyderX Elite ensures that what you see on screen is the most accurate representation of the shot you took. Why does this matter? Well, then when it comes to editing, you can be more confident about tweaking the tones and colors of your image to make it perfect. And if you decide to send off prints to a lab (or print your photos at home) you’ll know that the finished artworks will reflect what you saw on the monitor.

Most photographers put the utmost time and care into processing every aspect of their images. You don't want to waste time, effort and possibly a lot of money on ruined prints because your monitor wasn't showing you a calibrated view.

Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to the professional SpyderX Elite, as it currently costs just £139 (opens in new tab) (that’s a saving of £120 off the regular price of £239) when you access the promotion.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

Why upgrade to the Datacolor SpyderX Elite?

SpyderX Elite is the perfect calibration tool for creative professionals, and it can calibrate a monitor in less than two minutes. Using the SpyderProof feature, you can actually see the before and after difference that calibration has made with a simple click.

There’s also no limit to the number of monitors that can be calibrated, and it’s possible to match multiple monitors using the StudioMatch™ function – which is great if you move from a studio to editing at home, for example.

You might think that monitor calibration is only suitable for your desktop setup, but actually the SpyderX Elite is perfect for on-the-go photography. Thanks to a fully sealed sensor and lens cap, it can be used in changing light conditions and is ideal for a laptop screen.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

Datacolor says it has spent three years creating the completely new lens-based color engine technology featured in SpyderX. The optical system itself is based on a large converging lens, and that means greater level of accuracy in screen colors, white balance and even shadow details.

If you're new to calibration devices and need help setting up your SpyderX Elite device, Datacolor’s customer support team is made up of real photographers, rather than a call centre, which means you’ll get expert advice and support.

You've got until 31 July 2022 to upgrade to the Spyder X Elite device and save £120. Visit the Datacolor website (opens in new tab) to find out more about the promotion and discover the full benefits of using a calibration device for your photography.