Best projection screen in 2022: video projector screens for indoors & outdoors

The best projection screen allows you to enjoy home content at super-size. Why squint at a small screen when you bask in a huge one?

Watching entertainment on a home projector used to be a dim and grainy affair. But with the arrival 4K, that's no longer the case. Now, when you combine the best video projector (opens in new tab) with high-res TV and movies from the best streaming services, you really can have the cinema experience at home, in the garden, or out in the wilds on a camping trip.

Yes, you could theoretically project your video onto a wall or bedsheet, but that will be a vastly inferior experience. The best projection screens are tailor-made with special material to create a super-flat and reflective surface. And that means the picture you enjoy will be high quality indeed.

Below, you'll find the best projection screens on the market. We've included models designed for indoors and out, in a variety of shapes and sizes, and with an aspect ratio varying from a cinephile-friendly 2.35:1 to a traditional 4:3.

The best projection screens in 2022

1. Elite Screens Yard Master 2 The best projection screen overall Specifications Screen size: 120 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: ‘CineWhite’ screen fabric plus aluminum frame Set up: Free standing Weight: 21.3lb / 9.7kg when assembled Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can be used indoors or out + Foldaway aluminum frame + Comes with carry bag and ground pegs Reasons to avoid - Not suitable in strong winds

We'll start with the best projection screen overall. This 120-inch diagonal, 16:9 aspect ratio screen has a lightweight silver aluminum frame with stainless steel components. It can be assembled in minutes without the need for extra tools, so it's easy to set up your own freestanding ‘big screen’ viewing experience, either indoors or outside.

The foldable ‘go anywhere’ canvas is stowed in a carrier bag when not in use. That makes for easy storage and easy transportation. A black backing is also included to prevent light penetration and enhance picture quality. Note, though, that the makers advise against setting it up outdoors if it’s windy.

2. Vamvo 3-Layer 120-inch Projector Screen The best budget projector screen Specifications Screen size: 120 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: 3-layer polyester fabric Set up: Wall mounted or suspended Weight: 2.9lbs / 1.3kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Eyelets for suspending on a wall + Budget price Reasons to avoid - Basic model

A large yet inexpensive example of a projection screen complete with reinforced edges that can be attached to the wall via double sided tape or plastic hooks, this may not be the most sophisticated option in our round up, but it’s perfect for parties and similar occasions.

In being constructed from a three layer polyester material, it claims to be thicker than comparable examples on the market. The eyelets mean that it can be suspended in midair too, making it suitable for use on a deck or when on a camping trip. It is usually supplied with a pair of stands, which are probably best used either indoors or on days when there is no wind at all.

The middle layer is constructed of a light shielding material claimed to deliver more vivid images when projected; and yet because of said layer it does not support double sided projection. Peace of mind is provided by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, however, while the construction is said not to crease – a common criticism of inexpensive screens.

3. Khomo Gear Inflatable Movie Screen The best huge projection screen Specifications Screen size: 240in Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Not specified Set up: Inflatable, free standing Weight: 29lb / 13kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Huge 20-foot screen + Simple inflatable design + Quick setup Reasons to avoid - Work to set up - Not suitable for indoors

Who doesn't like an inflatable? And this blow-up model, with a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, is a great way to enjoy your big-screen content. And we mean big: this monster is a full 240in in diameter. (Of course, that means you'll need a large space to put it in, and it's not suitable for indoor use.)

Allowing for either front or rear projection, the full jumbo-sized kit includes not just the screen but also an electric blower to inflate it, plus six 30cm ropes and plastic stakes, with a storage bag to keep it all in. Though it looks like something of a monster, its manufacturer suggests that you can have it all set up in around five minutes. To deflate it, just open the zipper.

4. Elite Screens Sable Frame 2 The best fixed projection screen Specifications Screen size: 85-200 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9, 16:10 or 2.35:1 Material: ‘CineWhite’ screen fabric plus aluminum frame Set up: Fixed Weight: 22kg Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High-quality material + Geared for HDR content + Choice of shapes and sizes Reasons to avoid - Not portable

Looking for a fixed projection screen? Elite Screens’ Sable Frame 2 screen is our top pick. It offers great contrast, wide viewing angles and a quality viewing experience overall, especially if you're projecting at high resolution.

Like our number one pick on this list, this screen uses the company's proprietary CineWhite UHD-B 1.3 gain material, providing extra gain for HDR content in a dark room environment, while black backing eliminates light penetration. The 2.4-inch width frame is nice and sturdy, while the split-frame design facilitates lower shipping costs without sacrificing quality.

This screen is available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including 100-200 inches in 16:9 format, 114, 125 and 144 inches in 16:10 format, and 138 and 158 inches in 2.35:1 format.

5. Pyle Portable Projection Screen The best projection screen for travel Specifications Screen size: 40 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Aluminum frame and matt fabric screen Set up: Freestanding on desktop or flat surface Weight: 1.74kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Portable desktop design + Budget price Reasons to avoid - Small 40in screen - Requires suitable surface to stand on

Given that most modern TV screens are 40-inches or larger in diameter, this portable screen with those exact dimensions is aimed at the holiday, travel or school markets. With a simple pull up and pull outwards set up, whereby it locks into position thanks to retractable framework at the rear, the screen is described as heavy duty. This translates as it being stain and mildew resistant and being constructed of an anti flame ‘premium’ fabric.

The shape of the screen is 4:3, although a 16:9 image can be still be projected across it. And since it’s designed to stand on any flat surface or table, it’s ideal as a quick and easy to set up desktop option that won’t break the bank.

6. Homegear Electric Motorised Projector Screen The best motorised projector screen Specifications Screen size: 100 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Black PVC, terylene & matte white PVC Set up: Remote-controlled drop down Weight: 10kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Motorised + Includes remote control + Great value Reasons to avoid - Requires power supply

Want your home cinema experience to be smooth and fuss-free? Once you've fitted this projection screen to a wall or ceiling, and connected it to a power supply, you can raise and lower it via a remote control that works over 25m.

Designed with a 160° viewing angle, your guests will be able to enjoy movies and TV content wherever they're sitting. And they'll get a good visual experience , thanks to the contrast-boosting 25mm black border and the three-layered black-backed screen for sharper picture quality.



7. Nobo 1902392 Projection Screen The best projector screen for conference rooms & classrooms Specifications Screen size: 85 inches Aspect ratio: 4:3 Material: - Set up: Wall mounted or suspended Weight: 5.4kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Retractable screen + Wall or ceiling mounted Reasons to avoid - Permanent fixture, not a temporary screen

Nobo are well-known for its flipcharts and whiteboards, and they produce a range of projection screens too, which are particularly well-suited to corporate and college environments.

The Nobo 1902392 Projection Screen is designed to be permanently installed in a room, with the screen being pulled down when needed, and retracted out of sight when not in use. The mechanism means that the screen can be protected from damage, and the wall behind can be used for other things.

It comes with a fixing kit that allows the housing to attached high up a wall or on the ceiling. This particular model has a 4:3 ratio screen, measuring 1750x1325mm.

8. Khomo Gear Portable Projector Screen The best projection screen for a family outing Specifications Screen size: 100-120 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Fabric Set up: Freestanding frame Weight: ‎5.15 kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Nice and big + Easy to assemble + Handy carry bag Reasons to avoid - Not super-reflective

Going on a trip with the family? A large projection screen that you can use outdoors is great for camping sites, a picnic place, or in a garden. But you also want one that's quick and easy to set up. That's why we recommend the Khomo Gear Portable Projector Screen. Assembling this freestanding frame is much like putting together tent poles, and takes about 15 minutes. A nice activity for the family, then, but one that's not too onerous.

Given the size of the screen, it's impressively lightweight and you get a carry bag too. The fabric doesn't match the reflectiveness of a pro-grade projection screen, but it's certainly good enough to enjoy TV and movies on in the dark. As such, this is a great choice for families wanting to spend some time together in the garden, or out on a picnic or camping trip.

