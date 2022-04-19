Best HomeKit camera: keep your place safe with Apple’s home integration system

The best HomeKit camera means you can keep your family safe, in a way that works seamlessly with your Apple devices.

In case you didn't know, HomeKit is Apple’s answer to Alexa or Google Assistant, and allows you to control different household products via the Home app. HomeKit devices communicate via a central hub, which might be built into a device, such as an Apple TV or HomePod. That keeps things simple, and also allows for cool integrations, such as the lights coming on when the garden camera senses motion.

Then there's HomeKit Secure Video. While HomeKit lets you access cameras and view live video, the HomeKit Secure Video service allows you to record that video to iCloud, as well as other clever features.

Unlike a majority of competitors, which transmit video of your home to remote servers for AI analysis (from which person/animal/car detection takes place), Apple’s approach is to do the analysis on your in-home hub. Video is optionally encrypted and sent to the cloud for storage.

This is done with an existing iCloud account but (generously for a tech firm) doesn’t count against your data limit; instead there is a fixed time limit.

In this article, we gather together the best HomeKit cameras on the market today and help you find the right one for your needs.

The best HomeKit cameras in 2022

1. Logitech Circle View The best HomeKit camera overall Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 180 degrees Power source: USB Night vision: Yes, 4.5m (15ft) 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: Yes, in-home video analysis, end-to-end encryption Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Logitech EMEA (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous premium design + Adheres to Apple’s HomeKit privacy ideals + Logitech’s excellent TrueView video system Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive camera - No other options from Logitech (at the moment)

With an IP64 rating, the stylish Logitech circle can live inside or out; it won’t spoil the décor in either spot which is appreciated, though outdoors it’ll need to be sheltered under the eve. As well as the HomeKit encryption, privacy is built right into the design in the form of a simple hinge – it’s reassuring to be able to point the camera down at its own stand or press the physical button on the back.

We also really appreciate the quality visible in the glass optics which makes this a great choice for a premium environment. The steady refinement of the Apple workflow means setup is painless, too, and in-home analysis can be accessed in the Apple app.

2. Aquara Camera Hub G2H The best HomeKit camera for newbies Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080P Field of view: 140 degrees Power source: 5W, 1A (USB) Night vision: Yes 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: Yes, Zigbee Sensing abilities: Facial recognition, activity zones, Today's Best Deals Amazon Prime Day ends in 01 days, 06 hrs, 37 mins, 08 secs View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple UK (opens in new tab) Check out more Amazon Prime Day deals at (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works as a hub for Zigbee devices + Accessibly priced with generous feature set Reasons to avoid - Indoor camera only - Dome design not ideal for all positions

The Aquara makes a nice choice for those relatively new to the HomeKit game, since it provides a built-in Zigbee hub, side-stepping the need to invest in an Apple TV or HomePod Mini to reach certified products. It’s also a pleasingly subtle design so it doesn’t matter that it won’t be in the cupboard with the router, and it has the magnetic base we always appreciate (makes it easy to stick to the fridge). The camera also boasts local storage via MicroSD card (opens in new tab).

3. Eufy Solo C24 The best HomeKit camera for indoors Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: No Camera resolution: 2K Field of view: 105 horizontal x 57 vertical Power source: USB Night vision: – 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: Human, Pet, Crying Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Subscription free live view and 2-way chat + MicroSD, local, or cloud storage options Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t support Secure Video - AI services require Eufy subscription

Eufy is an established brand in the home security world and recent releases have started adding HomeKit compatibility to their range. The tiny C24 is a little indoor camera which won’t have a big impact on the wallet but will immediately add an extra live view into the Home app for Apple users as well as extending the options for dedicated users of the Eufy system.

We appreciate the fact the camera didn’t tie customers into a contract, either. However since it doesn’t support Secure Video, the detection features or storage will either require a storage card or signing up to Eufy’s cloud service. (But not, to be clear, Eufy’s Homebase service, which it won’t work with... not that it’s needed if you have HomeKit).

4. Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera NOC-S The best HomeKit camera for outdoors Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: No Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 100 Power source: Wired Night vision: Yes + Floodlight Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: People, Animals, Cars, Alert zones, Today's Best Deals Amazon Prime Day ends in 01 days, 06 hrs, 37 mins, 08 secs View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Box (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) Check out more Amazon Prime Day deals at (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + No subscription fees + Floodlight & siren + Good own-brand app + Supports MicroSD card recording Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t support Secure Video - Setup requires phone app & Bluetooth - Max 32GB MicroSD (Class 10)

The Netatmo is an established product, not that you’d know it. It used to be called ‘Presence’ when launched in 2016, though obviously the firmware has changed a bit (support is always a good sign). The elegant aluminum housing will definitely survive a long time outside, even in high levels of UV rays.

If you opt for it, it can contains a real 105db siren too – no 2-way chat and re-purposed audio speaker here. Thanks to the system’s ability to distinguish people from animals and cars at up to 20m (65ft), the siren need not be triggered for every movement; this is the way to turn neighbors into friends (your author is sad to report his neighbors have not invested in such a device).

5. Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro The best HomeKit camera for wireless setup Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 2K Field of view: 135 degree Power source: Battery in camera Night vision: Yes + Floodlight Acts as hub?: Hub unit provides storage 2-way audio: Yes Sensing abilities: Human, face pattern, Animals, Cars, Detection zones Reasons to buy + No subscription fees + Large local storage in discrete unit + Premium Apple-esque styling + Expandable via Eufy’s range of cameras Reasons to avoid - Batteries need topping up frequently - Tweaking HomeKit settings up to 2K is a faff

Eufy’s system already achieves much of what you might hope for from a security system; it has secure on-site storage (a whopping 3TB encrypted at 256-bits), built in human detection, and an app capable of alerting you to live events and setting up detection zones. The idea of installing a complete system with premium cameras in one go – and with the simplicity of wireless cameras – is very tempting though, and Eufy achieve it as well as seems possible at the moment.

That is to say: the tech and app are great, but unless the cameras aren’t activated at all the batteries do tend to need topping up closer to monthly than the 180 days suggested. Color night view means activating that LED floodlight, though at least it is optional.

6. Ecobee SmartCamera The best HomeKit camera with thermostat Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 180° diagonal, 170° horizontal, 115° vertical Power source: Corded Night vision: Yes Acts as hub?: Yes 2-way audio: Yes Sensing abilities: Motion, temperature, smoke Today's Best Deals Amazon Prime Day ends in 01 days, 06 hrs, 37 mins, 08 secs View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Check out more Amazon Prime Day deals at (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to set up + Covers security & temperature + Great night-time vision Reasons to avoid - No outdoor camera

Want to stay safe and warm? Then this combination of security system and smart thermostat will be a great choice. It comes with HomeKit Secure Video, 1080p video, built-in Alexa, and the motion tracking is excellent. You also get smoke detection, and fantastic night time vision thanks to three high-powered infrared LEDs (850nm) with mechanical ICR filter.

The smart camera detects when a person is present and pans across its 180º field of view to keep them in the center of the frame. It works perfectly with HomeKit and Secure Video is supported too. Plus it offers smoke detection, so you get a mobile notification if SmartCamera detects a smoke alarm sound when you're out.

The Eve Cam was one of the first cameras built for HomeKit, and it remains a solid choice that's nice and easy to set up. You don't have to download an app: just connect to your Wi-Fi, scan the pairing code, and you'll be up and running.

The camera can rotate (although is not motorised), and the base is magnetic, making it a cinch to attach it to a variety of surfaces. It records every motion automatically, and can distinguish between people and pets.

Footage is captured in 1080p and night-time recording is good quality. The Eve Cam saves the footage to iCloud, so you'll need to buy a 200 GB Apple iCloud storage plan separately. Best of all, end-to-end encryption means only you can view live and recorded video, which is great for anyone worried about privacy.

