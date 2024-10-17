I photographed the moon with a monster Nikon P1000 bridge camera – here’s what I learned…

By
published

I took one giant leap towards stunning moon photos with the Nikon Coolpix P1000’s insane 125x optical zoom. Here’s how I did it in six small steps…

Nikon P1000 with preview and histogram on rear screen, next to the moon
(Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

If you're wondering how to photograph the 'supermoon' full moon tonight and you have one of the best bridge cameras, it shouldn't prove overly challenging. I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Nikon Coolpix P1000. This bridge camera launched at the tail end of 2018, and all anybody could talk about was its jaw-dropping 125x optical zoom. To put things into perspective, that's a 3000mm focal length in 35mm equivalent terms!

As you'd expect from a superzoom, the P1000 is also capable of shooting wide focal lengths (down to 24mm). But when Nikon sent me one to play with, I couldn't wait to take that super-duper telephoto for a spin and the moon seemed like the perfect subject. Like all forms of astrophotography, a shoot's success hinges primarily on planning. Clear nights are a must and you'll find plenty of resources online, such as Clear Outside.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles