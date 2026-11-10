The glorious pub! Photo series of unique community-owned watering hole gets major UK recognition

How does a pub once shut down by the authorities in 2010 for a string of violent brawls, antisocial behavior and rampant drug activity reopen its doors and, not only that, become the centerpiece of a photo series that goes on to win major photographic recognition?

This is the story of The Bevy – the UK's only community-owned pub located on a housing estate, in Brighton (southern England) – which was photographed, along with its regulars, by Luci Carnall, a photographer and senior lecturer in occupational therapy at the University of Brighton.

Carnall's series, which was created earlier this year, has now won a Danny Wilson Memorial Award at this year's Photo Fringe Festival.

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The images capture the community spirit of The Bevy and how this social institution, despite its turbulent past, has become a bedrock of its local community since reopening in 2014.

Image 1 of 3 From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

“Winning the award is felt deeply on many levels, but it's integral to acknowledge that this is a collaborative project,” said Carnall.

“I felt a responsibility to represent the environment and members of the community in an authentic way, built on trust.”

While The Bevy business is community-owned, the building itself currently belongs to the East Brighton Trust.

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According to Carnall, photographing the location is a long-term, collaborative project that will document the pub's “developments and challenges” as its managers work to bring the building itself under community ownership, too.

Image 1 of 3 From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

“This can be supported by coming to The Bevy to see the exhibition, have a drink, or a cuppa [cup of tea],” said Carnall, referring to her award-winning photo series, on display at The Bevy until the end of the year.

As the winner of the Professionals' Choice Award, Solo exhibition (In-venue) category, Carnall was awarded £200 (approximately $270 / AU$390).

She also won a suite of professional development prizes, including mentoring sessions with a Photo Fringe team member or industry professional.

Image 1 of 4 From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) From The Bevy- More Than a Pub – by Luci Carnall (Image credit: Luci Carnall) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

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