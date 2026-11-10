The glorious pub! Photo series of unique community-owned watering hole gets major UK recognition
Photographer Luci Carnall's documentation of The Bevy, the UK's only community-owned pub located on a housing estate, has won a Danny Wilson Memorial Award at Photo Fringe 2026
How does a pub once shut down by the authorities in 2010 for a string of violent brawls, antisocial behavior and rampant drug activity reopen its doors and, not only that, become the centerpiece of a photo series that goes on to win major photographic recognition?
This is the story of The Bevy – the UK's only community-owned pub located on a housing estate, in Brighton (southern England) – which was photographed, along with its regulars, by Luci Carnall, a photographer and senior lecturer in occupational therapy at the University of Brighton.
Carnall's series, which was created earlier this year, has now won a Danny Wilson Memorial Award at this year's Photo Fringe Festival.
The images capture the community spirit of The Bevy and how this social institution, despite its turbulent past, has become a bedrock of its local community since reopening in 2014.
“Winning the award is felt deeply on many levels, but it's integral to acknowledge that this is a collaborative project,” said Carnall.
“I felt a responsibility to represent the environment and members of the community in an authentic way, built on trust.”
While The Bevy business is community-owned, the building itself currently belongs to the East Brighton Trust.
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According to Carnall, photographing the location is a long-term, collaborative project that will document the pub's “developments and challenges” as its managers work to bring the building itself under community ownership, too.
“This can be supported by coming to The Bevy to see the exhibition, have a drink, or a cuppa [cup of tea],” said Carnall, referring to her award-winning photo series, on display at The Bevy until the end of the year.
As the winner of the Professionals' Choice Award, Solo exhibition (In-venue) category, Carnall was awarded £200 (approximately $270 / AU$390).
She also won a suite of professional development prizes, including mentoring sessions with a Photo Fringe team member or industry professional.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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