Threads is about to copy…Instagram? Meta’s young social platform is getting photo-centric features

Often the latest social media updates feel like a spin-off from another network, but some users are saying an upcoming Threads feature feels a lot like Instagram. Threads, Instagram’s app originally designed for text posts, will soon gain a dedicated tab for photos and videos, along with photo tagging, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post.

Mosseri said the dedicated tab for photos and video is a long-requested feature from the community. “A few Threads updates rolling out globally,” he wrote, “the markup feature lets you easily add your take on someone else’s post (highlighting text is a great way to show what resonates with you), and the ability to tag people in the photos you share. We’re also introducing a ‘media' tab where others can quickly see all photos and videos you share, a long overdue request from the community.”

Some Threads users noted the dedicated media tab’s similarities to Instagram. However, others called the feature overdue and similar to the media timeline on X, formerly Twitter. Because Threads, unlike Instagram, allows text-only posts, some consider the app an X alternative.

Upcoming features will also include the ability to “markup” when sharing another user’s post. Mosseri shared an image of the feature with words from the original post highlighted and circled.

Mosseri said the updates are rolling out globally.

