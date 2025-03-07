Canon launches a new battery-powered portable printer

Canon has launched a trio of new printers designed around workplace productivity. The most intriguing of the three is the new MAXIFY BX110 portable battery-powered printer. This is a development of Canon's PIXMA TR150 printer, and provides enhanced security and connectivity for a more stable wireless connection, while still maintaining a small and lightweight 2.3kg build.

Canon MAXIFY BX110 portable printer (Image credit: Canon)

The BX110 uses a hybrid ink system with pigment black and dye-based colour, ensuring vivid saturation and high-contrast text, and it can print in sizes up to borderless A4. The printer is designed with businesses in mind, that need to print documents, presentations and reports on the go.

The built-in rechargeable battery can print up to 330 pages per charge and charges via USB-C. Print status can be monitored via a 1.44-inch OLED screen, and you can print direct from a mobile device using Canon's PRINT app, AirPrint, or Mopria.

(Image credit: Canon)

Also announced are the new GX7150, GX6150 MegaTank printers. These are designed for high-volume, low-cost office printing and feature refillable ink tanks, along with high-capacity 250-sheet paper cassettes. Both printers are capable of printing up to 9,000 sheets in black or up to 21,000 sheets with a full set of ink bottles. Along with the user-replaceable maintenance cartridge, this should make for exceptionally low running costs. Print speed is rapid thanks to 24 ipm black and 15.5 ipm colour output, plus the GX7150 and GX6150 can print on a range of print media, from glossy paper to envelopes. The pigment ink and image processing technology is said to produce professional and durable documents that are highlighter, friction- and water-resistant.

Canon MAXIFY GX7150 printer (Image credit: Canon)

All three printers will go on sale in April. The Canon MAXIFY GX6150 and GX7150 are priced at €599 and €779, respectively. The portable MAXIFY BX110 will retail for €349. UK & US pricing is not yet known.