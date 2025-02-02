Canon just replaced its best-ever 13-inch / A3+ printer
We adore the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300, and now Canon's released a brand new version: the PRO-310
Canon has launched a new A3+ / 13" printer in its professional-grade imagePROGRAF PRO series. The imagePROGRAF PRO-310 replaces the excellent PRO-300 and fits between the existing PRO-200S and PRO-1100 in the range. The PRO-310 is designed to be as compact as possible for an A3+ design, measuring 639 x 379 x 200mm with trays closed, but still offers premium-grade print quality.
10 individual Lucia Pro II pigment ink cartridges ensure rich, smoothly graduated colors, while a special matte black ink is present to improve monochrome output on fine art paper. There's also a Chroma Optimizer cartridge to give printed output a softer sheen - ideal when producing gallery-quality artwork - with Canon claiming prints could last up to 200 years without being degraded by light. Borderless printing is possible on glossy or fine art paper, and there's the option to print panoramas of up to 1,800mm long. Canon rates print speed at 4 minutes 15 seconds for an A3+ print with border, either in color or black and white.
The PRO-310 can be configured via a 3-inch (7.5cm) color screen, which also displays the ink level in each cartridge. The printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS and Android devices, and can be connected via USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi.
The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 is available to buy now from B&H, priced at $849.99, or it can be pre-ordered from Wex in the UK for £699.
