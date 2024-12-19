Leaked renders emerge of a new budget Samsung camera phone

Renders have leaked showing a new budget camera phone from Samsung. Called the Galaxy F06, this new entry-level handset is shown in five colors: orange, light blue, purple, black and dark green. According to GSM Arena, the F06 is likely to be little more than a rebranded Galaxy A06, with subtle styling tweaks. These include a redesigned camera island with the phone's two camera modules now enclosed in a single pill-shaped island, rather than keeping them separate. That styling cue appears to now be reserved only for Samsung's higher-end handsets.

(Image credit: Smartprix.com)

Assuming the F06 will carry over A06's camera tech, then it would feature a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth-sensing module. An 8MP front-facing selfie camera would be contained within a small notch in a 6.7-inch, 720 x 1600 LCD display. Processing power is expected to come from the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, paired with 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage. As is still common in Samsung's entry-level camera phones, internal storage could be expanded thanks to a microSD card slot. The phone looks like it'd be powered by a 5000mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 - purportedly the basis of the upcoming Galaxy F06 (Image credit: Samsung)

At present we don't yet know any details of pricing or availability for the Galaxy F06. But if it follows the F05, then we'd expect it to be released in developing markets like India, priced below $100/£100.

Story credit: GSM Arena