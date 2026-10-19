Is it still possible to get the iPhone Duo on launch day this week? Apple's folding phone seems to be sold out already – is there a solution?

The Apple iPhone Duo – the company's first folding phone – has proven an exciting new form factor for potential customers, with buyers the world over reporting 'Sold out' or very delayed shipping dates on social platforms even when attempting to pre-order within the first moments.

iPhone Duo ship dates via Apple's pre-order slipped to January across world

It may still be possible to queue IRL at an Apple Store (traditionally, store stock has been allocated separately)

Retail availability (and lucky first shipments) due October 23

If you're looking for a solution, that's understandable – the question is what it is, and whether there will be one at all.

Can I get an iPhone Duo on October 23?

Can I get an iPhone Duo on October 23 at an Apple Store if I don't have a pre-order?

Traditionally Apple have kept some products back to be bought by customers on the launch day, but on this occasion some Apple staff have indicated, via rumor sites, that they have been told to discourage customers without pre-orders from coming into the store on October 23.

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I tried pre-ordering the phone online, and very briefly the 2TB black model (outside my budget and not the color I wanted) appeared for store pickup on launch day once I was finally allowed in, but it disappeared almost immediately.

Online, if you have a pre-order, Apple's store tells customers to check for pre-order availability the day after – October 24.

What IS going on at Apple?

What IS going on at Apple? Is this launch chaos?

It seems that there is a "constrained launch". Bloomberg's Apple Rumors expert Mark Gurman hinted as much before the launch.

In mid September news of really bad yields circulated via Jiemian, suggesting about 60% of the phones were being successfully made, putting Apple a year behind where they'd want to be, and the bad news had been flowing since early September.

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As a journalist, I have to acknowledge that this is impeccable marketing. Just a few days ago people weren't even sure Apple could generate demand for a device this costly.

Now the world seems to agree that the company made a major mistake by launching without enough phones to meet demand. The problem is likely that some relatively late changes effectively meant starting again.

iPhone Duo – or the iPhone 18 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Is there any reason to have hope there will be unallocated stock?

Actually yes – just because some Apple stores are discouraging customers doesn't mean they all know exactly what is happening. As of yesterday (as I type), Apple Stores didn't actually know how many iPhone Duo units they would recieve, or how many would be allocated for pre-order collection.

Retail stores I've talked to are still sorting through the number of units they are expecting to receive by next Friday versus how many have been allocated for pre-orders. So any ruling on inventory for non-pre order customers is premature.October 18, 2026

It is likely that some locations (possibly major stores – London, New York etc.) have had messages directly from Apple HQ. Others simply don't know yet.

It is probably worth noting, however, that Apple was very keen to talk about customers "experiencing" the device in stores, rather than actually buying them.

Are other suggestions?

Try to buy again on October 24

A "Former Apple Park employee" has suggested to the internet a solution is that "Replenishment varies by location, but you won’t have to wait until next year. After launch day, add your Duo to the cart to check nearby availability for same or next day pickup."

In other words, try again and perhaps the pre-order will work on the 24th and after, at which point the stock system will have been updated.

It's not impossible – devices could get to stores or online retailers faster than Apple is currently anticipating. (Stock updates will not only be affected by increased manufacturing – some people might re-think their spend in the time Apple is giving them).

Xfinity

Xfinity mobile still had stock of the 256GB model for consumers prepared to sign up for their home internet (in the US).

One more thing...

Apple is known for under-promising and over-delivering in this kind of scenario.

It might not be as much as hoped, but a sensible strategy – that will guarantee you the version you want – might still be to pre-order soon through one of the deals below, and trust that, as has happened before, Apple's estimated delivery dates improve.

Do check the live deals below or, of course, don't forget that the iPhone Duo is very unlikely to unseat the iPhone 18 Pro Max from top spot as the best iPhone for photography.