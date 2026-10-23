If you were worried you couldn't get an iPhone Duo on launch day because there wasn't enough walk in stock, I've just checked out my local Apple Store and I can tell you there were unreserved devices available for purchase.

Some unreserved iPhone Duos had been kept aside at Stratford, East London Apple Store

Both colors and all configurations could be reserved for collection later in the day

UPDATE: See the store opening launch clap at the end of my insta video...

I strolled up to the store at 6:30, having side-stepped the 'Closed' signs on some of the shopping centre doors. I wasn't the only one: there is an open Starbucks which I casually stopped at too before climbing the two tall escalators (not yet turned on) to reach the Apple Store on the third floor.

I didn't really know what to expect as useful information about non-flagship Apple Stores like this has been hard to find (London has a very fancy store on Regent Street, where any queueing happens outdoors on the street, and the weather here is very, well, British today).

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Westfield, Stratford City shopping centre still had the 'closed' signs up as I walked up, but people were arriving. (Image credit: Future / Adam Juniper)

When I did get there, I certainly wasn't the first. Rope lines had been put up to accommodate the queues for pre-orders later in the day, or at least that is what I was told at first by the security staff from the mall.

I asked why there were people hanging out then and they shrugged and said it was for the atmosphere (of a closed shopping center and the happy noise of tiles being polished).

I thought it better to ask them.

What I found was that the Apple Store staff were taking reservations for the additional stock – what I've been calling the 'Walk-in' units – so there was a small but moving queue even though the store wasn't going to open for an hour and a half.

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There definitely is “walk-in” stock of the iPhone Duo at Stratford Westfield City - pop by this morning, leave your name, and you’ll get a slot for later in the day (you just need to find a way into a half closed shopping centre) https://t.co/7EvhlP9fzzOctober 23, 2026

I shrugged and decided I'd join the fun – I've not actually queued for an iPhone since the first one back in 2007 and this queue was only about four people long!

I gave my details and chose the model I wanted – none seemed to be out of stock when I did (though the reason for the line was clearly that as configurations went out of stock people could be encouraged to choose others).

I was told to come back at 11:30 as that was the first pickup slot.

So, in other words, despite the panic, there will be a chance to grab a phone on the day.

If not, though, there is definitely a finite number and supply is still constrained. So you might well still want to look at the pre-order options, especially if you like reliability.

If you like the on-the-day fun, at least (for a few hours in the morning) Apple has kept the possibility of getting a device open.

(It probably still isn't the best iPhone for photography, but at least I'll get to find out!)

(Image credit: Future / Adam Juniper)