I got an iPhone Duo on launch day without a pre-order – here's how
I arrived at my local Apple Store expecting launch-day stock to be sold out. Within minutes I'd reserved an iPhone Duo for pickup later that morning. Here's what happened.
If you were worried you couldn't get an iPhone Duo on launch day because there wasn't enough walk in stock, I've just checked out my local Apple Store and I can tell you there were unreserved devices available for purchase.
- Some unreserved iPhone Duos had been kept aside at Stratford, East London Apple Store
- Both colors and all configurations could be reserved for collection later in the day
- UPDATE: See the store opening launch clap at the end of my insta video...
I strolled up to the store at 6:30, having side-stepped the 'Closed' signs on some of the shopping centre doors. I wasn't the only one: there is an open Starbucks which I casually stopped at too before climbing the two tall escalators (not yet turned on) to reach the Apple Store on the third floor.
I didn't really know what to expect as useful information about non-flagship Apple Stores like this has been hard to find (London has a very fancy store on Regent Street, where any queueing happens outdoors on the street, and the weather here is very, well, British today).
When I did get there, I certainly wasn't the first. Rope lines had been put up to accommodate the queues for pre-orders later in the day, or at least that is what I was told at first by the security staff from the mall.
I asked why there were people hanging out then and they shrugged and said it was for the atmosphere (of a closed shopping center and the happy noise of tiles being polished).
I thought it better to ask them.
What I found was that the Apple Store staff were taking reservations for the additional stock – what I've been calling the 'Walk-in' units – so there was a small but moving queue even though the store wasn't going to open for an hour and a half.
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I shrugged and decided I'd join the fun – I've not actually queued for an iPhone since the first one back in 2007 and this queue was only about four people long!
I gave my details and chose the model I wanted – none seemed to be out of stock when I did (though the reason for the line was clearly that as configurations went out of stock people could be encouraged to choose others).
I was told to come back at 11:30 as that was the first pickup slot.
So, in other words, despite the panic, there will be a chance to grab a phone on the day.
If not, though, there is definitely a finite number and supply is still constrained. So you might well still want to look at the pre-order options, especially if you like reliability.
If you like the on-the-day fun, at least (for a few hours in the morning) Apple has kept the possibility of getting a device open.
(It probably still isn't the best iPhone for photography, but at least I'll get to find out!)
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books, including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
x: @AdamJuniper | Instagram: @juniperific
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