We know it's a massively anticipated. We knew it was sold out on pre-order until January. What we didn't know (until today) was just how many iPhone Duos would be available for walk in customers on the launch day October 23.

According to sources from the Apple Store chain, though, stock should have arrived in stores by Tuesday, when the boxes are then opened and audited. (Each store has an allocation for pre-orders and for demo units – the big question is what might be left.)

Some leakers have definitely been opening the boxes...

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

The iPhone Duo is easier to find in stock than you'd think, and it feels amazing in the hand 🔥 https://t.co/CRyashn3HmOctober 21, 2026

The internet is not short of unboxing videos too, so some are definitely on the way!

In terms of Demo units the allocation is expected to be high (which might disappoint people who actually want one). Mark Gurman said that the Fifth Avenue store alone is expected to have 150 units for demo (whether they'll all be out or the hinges mean it's necessary to keep a few spare is not something he comments on!)

Initial orders, incidentally, were sold out in 1 minute according to research by @YCBETA. If, like me, Apple didn't even let you in until 7 minutes past, you'd be bound to be in December! Others who had been waiting on the site were let in immediately, as it if were a lottery.

Nevertheless queues have already been seen forming outside Apple Stores.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Apple cancelling orders of the iPhone Duo?

Short answer: Yes. Some customers have reported that their orders have been cancelled online.

Why is the more important question. It seems Apple has decided that ordering more than 2 iPhone Duos (or, according to @techdroider more than any two iPhones in the last 12 months) makes someone a potential scalper and, in order to improve supply for 'genuine' customers, others are being dropped.

Is Apple's cancellation of iPhone Duo orders speeding things up for others?

The only evidence I've seen online is from some (apparently all US-based) customers reporting they have received emails with better delivery times from Apple, headed "There's been a change to your order".

I see what Apple did here. Instead of increasing the production of the iPhone Duo, they came up with another solution to make it even faster 🫪 I’m glad Apple was aware of this situation. So many people were tagging Apple and the CEO on Twitter Apparently, Apple started moving up the delivery date of the iPhone Duo for some customers. Many are seeing a huge jump, from 29 January 2027 to Nov-Dec 🥹 Apple started taking down scalpers’ orders and limiting iPhone Duo purchases to two phones only. Some got their iPhone Duo orders canceled because they exceeded more than two iPhone Duos So I guess no more waiting for 3 months for iPhone Duo. Just be patient and wait for your turn to comeOctober 20, 2026

Other than the country, I've not seen any very consistent evidence; one husband and wife reported that one of their orders had been improved but not the other!

We examined iPhone Duo availability before the 'store unboxings' – we'll keep you posted on changes.