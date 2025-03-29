I feel deeply conflicted about smart camera glasses. I know the tech isn't going anywhere, but something needs to change

I think Ray-Ban makes the coolest glasses ever, but I'd like to see it lead the way and implement giveaways that its AI-infused glasses have a built-in camera

My initial reaction to the emergence of smart camera glasses was one of pure disdain. I’m not a fan of wearable tech at the best of times, and I couldn’t understand why anyone needed a camera, augmented reality, and an AI assistant on their face. But sadly, my main cause for concern was how a concealed camera could be misused. After all, the best camera phones are intrusive enough.

And yet that was an unfair assessment, because the best camera glasses also have the power to do a lot of good. For starters, this technology is already being used to positively impact people with certain disabilities, and since smart glasses are still in their infancy, we’ve surely only scratched the surface of what this incredible tech can do.

For example, I recently read an article on AT Today about AAVAA’s BCI System, which enables wearers to control other smart tech via its glasses using facial cues such as blinking.

Similar to how the best dash cams have become a bit of a deterrent for would-be dangerous drivers, smart glasses may also make some wearers feel safer when walking at night or in secluded areas. But this only works if it’s obvious that the person in question is actually wearing smart glasses (more on that later) – and herein lies my problem.

Different countries have different laws when it comes to photography. But where I live, in the UK, a photographer can take photographs in a public place, provided they’re not deemed to be engaging in behavior that could be considered harassment or stalking. And in a world where everybody has a camera on their phone, you’d probably be filmed or photographed multiple times by members of the public on a short walk through a city center.

So, with that in mind, smart glasses are the same thing, right? Well, I disagree. You see, we all know what a camera or a phone looks like, and while it’s entirely possible to capture candid photographs – street photographers do it all the time – stand right in front of someone with a phone or camera and they’re going to notice.

But many smart glasses are designed to look just like everyday eyewear – look no further than the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer. I don’t know about you, but there’s something unnerving about the ability to film or photograph somebody, right up close, for minutes – maybe more – without them knowing.

Stories like this underline the dangers of smart glasses being used to secretly film people (Image credit: ABC News)

A few days ago, ABC News ran a story about a woman who encountered a man in Sydney, Australia. She said he was “quite forceful” when she resisted his request to go on a date, even going so far as to give him her number so he would leave. As it turns out, the man in question was a content creator with a large following who had been filming the interaction using a pair of smart glasses.

While the article does discuss possible legal implications, the fact remains that instances such as this can be a legal grey area in many countries.

I'm well aware that photography and video law is one heck of a messy subject. After all, it has to straddle the line between protecting people's privacy without encroaching on the freedoms of society. So, here’s what I'd like to see happen.

I think brands should stop 'hiding' this tech and make smart glasses look like smart glasses. We know instantly that a camera phone or camera is a picture-making device, so let’s make it clear that smart glasses are a picture-making device, too.

This could be as subtle as a little green or red dot in the top-right corner of every frame, for example. Or perhaps big brands like Ray-Ban could lead the way by producing entirely new styles that become synonymous with smart glasses.

I’m a huge Ray-Ban fan myself – I wouldn't be without my Ray-Ban reading and sunglasses – and you can’t tell me that the brand that brought the world such legendary designs as the Wayfarer, Clubmaster, Aviator and Caravan can't come up with a revolutionary new design for a new era.

I get that smart glasses are here to stay – I just don’t think they should be hiding in plain sight.

