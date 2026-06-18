The Samsung Galaxy XR lets you move in 3D inside your 2D images: what could this mean for photography, long term?

Think about the last great photograph you took. It might be a landscape you stood in for 20 minutes waiting for the light, a street scene that captured a split second of urban choreography, or a portrait where everything (expression, light, background) just clicked into place.

Now imagine being able to step inside it: to move your head and sense the depth that was there when you pressed the shutter. To experience the image not as a flat rectangle on a screen, but as something you can look around inside.

That's the promise of one of the Samsung Galaxy XR 's less-trumpeted features. The mixed-reality headset, which has been available in the US since October for $1,799.99, and launches in the UK on July 8 at £1,699, can automatically convert your existing photos and videos into 3D, using AI to work out depth information from flat source material.

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Samsung is careful not to over-promise on quality: results vary depending on the subject and how the original was shot. But the idea raises questions about photography that go beyond whether any headset is worth the asking price.

The Galaxy XR is primarily aimed at entertainment and productivity, with dual 4K Micro-OLED panels delivering 27 million pixels in view and a 109-degree horizontal field of view. Reviewers have broadly agreed it's a genuine rival to the Apple Vision Pro. But personally, it's what it does with photographs that I think is worth thinking about most.

What it can do

Converting a 2D image into a 3D space isn't new, of course. Photogrammetry software has done it for years, using multiple overlapping shots from different angles.

(Image credit: Samsung)

What the Galaxy XR attempts, though, is different, because it's working from a single image and using AI to estimate depth where none was explicitly captured. For images that already have strong spatial qualities, clear foreground-background separation, distinct planes of focus, a real sense of depth, the effect could be impressive.

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This raises an interesting question for photographers. If you know your images might be viewed this way, does it change how you shoot? Do you think more deliberately about depth when composing, or reach for lenses and apertures that give a stronger sense of space?

It's a similar shift to what happened when photographers started shooting for social media and had to think about how their images would read as small squares on a phone screen. How you expect an image to be seen tends to shape how you make it.

Adapting your archive

There's another angle worth considering. Most photographers who've been shooting for any length of time have built up a substantial archive: years of RAW files, thousands of images sitting in Lightroom or on external drives. The Galaxy XR's conversion feature, at least in principle, makes that entire archive a candidate for a new kind of viewing experience.

Your travel photography from a decade ago, your portrait work, your landscape series... All of it is potentially viewable, in a form that brings back something of the depth and atmosphere of the original scene.

(Image credit: Samsung)

That's still somewhat speculative: how well AI-inferred 3D actually works on older, single-image sources is an open question. But the potential is clear. As the AI improves and the hardware gets lighter and cheaper, the gap between a photograph and a fully immersive record of a moment gets smaller.

Where it's all heading

The Galaxy XR is best understood as an early step rather than the finished article. Samsung has already announced AI smart glasses developed with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, which points toward a future where these experiences move off a bulky headset and into something you can wear all day.

The hardware will, in all likelihood, get lighter and cheaper before we know it. Samsung has already announced AI smart glasses with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. It's also been out in force at Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, California this week, showcasing display panels designed for glasses-style AR that would make current headset screens look dim.

All of which means that in future, the gap between a photograph and a fully immersive record of a moment will get smaller. And the craft of making images that work in three dimensions could start to matter in ways it never has before.