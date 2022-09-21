Sigweis night vision binoculars review

With its solid construction and slightly bulky size, these digital binoculars from Sigweis are reasonably priced. The ability to record Full HD footage both in night vision and in the daytime via color for up to 2 hours and 38 minutes is extremely useful, and having 9,999 3MP images at your disposable means you will never run out of capturing your greatest discoveries. If size and weight are not an issue I would say the Sigweis offers better features over its competitors within its price bracket, offering great night vision capabilities with usable video footage and image capture you will certainly have something to show off to all your mates.

If you're looking for a pair of night vision binoculars that can also double up as an everyday pair to see in color to join you out for a day's bird watching or out at night looking for wildlife then the Sigweis night vision binoculars are the perfect digital color and night vision binoculars for your needs. They can even record your findings to show off to your fellow bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts with HD video footage or images.

Like many of the best compact binoculars (opens in new tab) in this price range, these digital Sigweis binoculars can provide night vision with a 7-stage range of sensitivity and are also able to provide color viewing for when out and about in the day via an automatic inferred filter. But of course, you may also like the best night vision goggles (opens in new tab).

When viewing at night simply click the IR button on the top of the device and this will engaged night vision where you will be able to see birds and other wildlife from a good distance to around 300 ft, you will also find handy buttons located on the top of the device for 4x digital magnification, video recording in 1920 x 1080p, and able to capture 3-megapixel photos saved to a Micro SD card.

Specifications

Magnification: 4x digital

Range: 300 feet

Lens diameter: ‎31 Millimeters

Viewfinder: EVF

Video: HD 1920 x 1080

Memory cards: Micro SD card, up to 32GB

Color Effects: Night vision / Color

Connectivity: Micro-USB

Requires: 6x AA batteries

Size: 199 x 59 x 150mm

Weight: 1.3kg

Compatibility: Mac OS and Windows XP SP2/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 10

Key features

These Sigweis Night Vision Binoculars are a great way to record all your wildlife finds thanks to the onboard recording of full HD 1920 x 1980 and an included 32GB microSD card (opens in new tab), the card slot is located at the left-hand side of the device, towards the top, this device is powered by 6x AA batteries and two battery compartments can be found at the bottom, one each side both taking 3x AA batteries.

The 2.31" EVF provides excellent viewing with outstanding optical quality within its price range, being able to make out fine details when viewing in both color and IR modes without any haloing however, highlight blowout does become an issue on overly-bright days when viewing in color which leaves the eyes under stress. However, it must be said that it is great to see an EVF supporting both 50Hz and 60Hz.

Performance

Battery life seems considerably good seeing the massive electronic viewfinder appears to be rather bright when viewing in color and while in night vision, it is stated to last three hours with continuous use with mixed night vision and color viewing. However, having used the device over a couple of weeks to do a bit of bird watching in the local wood, so far I have not noticed any loss in performance having used it on a number of occasions, however, your usage may vary.

I was pleased to see that with a 32GB Micro SD card you are able to record up to 2 hours and 38 minutes of footage and up to 9999 3-megapixel images. Save to say that with your quick encounters with wildlife you will have more than enough space to cover yours for a whole weekend of wildlife spotting, let alone a single day.

The 2.31" EVF is great for viewing and spotting your subjects and does a good job under heavy contrast conditions when at night however, it must be noted that the performance during the day is less than appealing with highlight blowout becoming an issue in heavy sunlight.

Included in the box is a handy Micro-USB cable which will allow you to connect to either your laptop or USB car charger to provide power, giving you a great deal of versatility.

This cable is also how you download your videos and photos via its handy photo mode this produces 3-megapixel images good enough to make out what you have spotted, but that's about all they are good for. But, it's a nice function to have along with Full HD 1920 x 1080 video recording, which again won't win any awards, but it is good enough to showcase your finding to your friends and family.

Buttons on top of the device are laid out to a good standard providing 6 in total with both the IR setting also acting as Zoom in and Zoom out buttons when being held down. The wrap-around eyepiece is of a good standard, however, it did not make a tight seal around my face to omit all outside light, your usage may vary, but I was able to see the crystal clear display without any issues.

The only real negative with the Sigweis night vision binoculars are their size, what you are gaining in color and night vision viewing, you are also compromising on a more compact package, I can't see how Sigweis could achieve developing a smaller device at this time, but you will notice the weight of 1.3kg while on the trail for the red-spotted woodpecker or black bear. But, every cloud has a silver lining and if you are in the market for a rugged pair of digital binoculars that support night vision and color for a relatively affordable price then I would say the Sigweis are hard to beat.

Verdict

With its solid construction and slightly bulky size, these digital binoculars from Sigweis are reasonably priced. The ability to record Full HD footage both in night vision and in the daytime via color for up to 2 hours and 38 minutes is extremely useful, and having 9,999 3MP images at your disposable means you will never run out of capturing your greatest discoveries, which can be downloaded via plugging in the included Micro-USB cable or by ejection of the microSD card into a traditional card reader (opens in new tab).

For the price and the functions available, these Sigweis binoculars are very capable digital night vision binoculars that will deliver great results to around 300 feet, yet you will still be able to make out sheep, deer, rabbits, and other forms of wildlife from approximately 500 feet.

If size and weight are not an issue I would say the Sigweis offers better features over its competitors within its price bracket, offering great night vision capabilities with usable video footage and image capture you will certainly have something to show off to all your mates. Along with its included carry case, neck strap, 32GB Micro SD card, and even a lens cleaning pen the Sigweis night vision binoculars are a great choice for those wanting to get into bird waiting and wildlife monitoring at an affordable price.

