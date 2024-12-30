"I shot 20,000 photos from train windows while traveling across the US"

On a train journey to the Lake District in England, UK, I went to stand by the door before my stop. As the vestibule is darker than outside, the view from the bright, small window was highly contrasted against the interior.

I pulled out my camera and took a shot, and was surprised to see that the misty lanes and rolling hills had been captured perfectly in the dark frame.

From that moment, I made sure I had my camera with me on every train trip. I learned that using a long lens was best, standing as far from the window as possible, with an aperture of f/2.8 for a soft frame edge, and a shutter speed of 1/8000 sec to make everything crispy sharp.

Sometimes I wouldn’t even know what I’d captured – especially in the foreground – and the fun bit was editing the images afterwards.

That’s where I’d notice things like a blackbird in flight, or a lonely figure on a beach-side bench. And that’s it, just a single moment of noticing something interesting – there wasn’t any extra thinking involved. I would say, 'That looks good', and be pleased with how the image turned out.

That's how I like to work – start with a very simple idea, maybe something I'm drawn to because of the aesthetics, then repeat it many times and come up

with something interesting through repetition.