"Think like a scientist and learn from your mistakes!" urges pro portrait photographer Paul Wilkinson

Scientist: Here's my hypothesis, so let's design an experiment and see if I'm going in the right direction.

Photographer: Let's shoot the same thing I did yesterday. And the day before that. That's what my clients like.

Scientist: I'm unsure where this will take us, but I will learn something from it.

Photographer: I am not sure if that image would work, and I don't want to be embarrassed in front of my client

Scientist: If the result isn't what I predict, I will have learned something valuable from it.

Photographer: If the image isn't what I hope for, I must be losing my touch.

Scientist: The result isn't what I expected (or hoped for) but it has still helped me shape my thoughts for tomorrow.

Photographer: Gutted.

Scientist: I can't wait till tomorrow to try an updated experiment.

Photographer: Never try that again.

And so it goes...

If you think about it, being a creative is not doing the same thing over and over, but it is imagining something that you've never tried before and seeing what happens when you put the pieces of the puzzle together.

It is one big experiment.

And, if that is true, not all images can succeed: if you're not failing some of the time, you're not experimenting at all; you're just doing what you know will work.

The problem, of course, is that there is a distinct possibility of an image not working when you're in front of your client. True, that is always a bit embarrassing, but if you approach it in the right way and at the right time, who is going to say that it's a bad idea? You might just create something you've never before thought of and, if you don't, what's the worst that can happen?

For those of us who are not scientists, we tend to think of science as a bit predictable, maybe analytical, possibly a little dull. But trust me, that couldn't be further from the truth. Scientists – particularly research scientists – are some of the most creative people on earth. Their approach is one of continual inspiration and trial and error to improve their hypothesis until they reach a conclusion.

Then, they start again with a new idea.

So stop doing the same-old-same-old and start experimenting. You never know what incredible things you might create! And if you fail? Well, just be more like the scientists and use what you learn to develop something even better tomorrow.