"I got my work stolen by another photographer and realized I needed to whack on my big-girl pants and be the loudmouth"

Khandie’s work is all about bold and bright colours, and her connection to the subject

What is your photography about?

I am a people-person photographer, which essentially means if there are people, I want to photograph them. I have my studio in Northampton but I’m often travelling up and down the UK as well as overseas. I am a proud brand ambassador for Lensbaby USA and Analogue Wonderland and a hater of beige. My work is very much about the color and the subject. I want colors to pop out and the connection to be felt.

I am also an educator who unintentionally found that role. I started by teaching a course for adults with traumatic brain injuries, which then snowballed into teaching other groups – people with dementia, young adults transitioning out of education, and people on an alternative education pathway outside of the mainstream. I even picked up quite a few awards this year for it.

Whether I am in the pit at a Viking music festival in rural Norway, shooting headshots for an accountancy firm in Fleet, or standing on stage at The Photo and Video Show to a packed-out audience (that still blows my mind), I am keen to get connected with people and show them in the best light. I thrive on photographing people.

(Image credit: Khandie)

Why is your style and branding important to your business, and how long did it take you to develop your unique look?

I have a no-BS approach to my work and how I present myself online and in person. I don’t shy away from being direct. This is business and time is precious, so you won’t see me beating about the bush. I don’t gatekeep and have always kept myself as true to my own personality as possible.

I will admit that, in the beginning, I tried to fit in. It wasn’t until I got my work stolen by another photographer that I realized I needed to whack on my big-girl pants and be the loudmouth. I stand up for myself and for those people I care about, even when they aren’t in the room and I always want to give back to a community that I have learned so much from.

My branding, even down to the colors, is a reflection of that – bold, impactful, and vibrant. At the SWPP event, I got a lovely comment about my work in the print competition, who said my work stood out. I’ll take that. I don’t want to be lost in a sea of average imagery. I want to make waves and be noticed, and I want the same for my clients.

Do you evaluate your photo style and branding on a regular basis? Is it an ever‑evolving process?

Your tastes and style develop as you grow as a photographer, but also as a person. My brand may change slightly, but the outspokenness of me will stay. It is important that you and your brand ethos line up. There can be no disconnect. You need your online voice to be the same as your in-person voice for people to connect with you.

(Image credit: Khandie)

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I am surrounded by incredible people. My drag queen buddies in Norway, especially Novelty Starr, keep me inspired. I have amazing friends here who help me create concepts and never say no. I have the most active and surreal life outside of photography, so I am always seeing new and exciting things.

I also don’t just look straight ahead. I look up and down when I am around. I want to see all of what I am in, not just what’s in front of me. I am a big lover of photographic challenges too, as a way to wake up creativity. I am currently writing a book on it.

My favorite challenge to do is only shoot images in the sequence of the rainbow. You can’t move on until you get the right color. It certainly challenges and frustrates you but it also pushes you on. Creativity is a muscle. You learn to flex and build it.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting out?

I don’t care how many photography courses you have been on. Can you run a business? It’s not about camera settings, it’s about the business. Get that squared away and the rest will fall into place.

Also, stop doing free work for brands and businesses. They will use the imagery for their business – so why are you making money for their business, but not your own?

Khandie Social Links Navigation Photographer, author, educator Khandie aka Khandie Photography is a talented photographer celebrated for her dynamic portrait work. With a passion for experimentation, she develops unique techniques while leading engaging photography workshops. Based in Northampton, Northamptonshire, Khandie also travels to capture stunning images for her clients, bringing her creative vision to a wider audience. She is the author of the best-selling book 'Take The F*cking Lens Cap Off'.