This UK zoo is trialling AI-powered night vision cameras to boost animal care – starting with the giraffes

A UK zoo is set to trial a night vision camera system powered by artificial intelligence in the hopes that it will reveal health issues in animals more quickly.

Marwell Zoo, located just outside the city of Southampton, Hampshire, is set to implement the system this month, which will keep track of animals’ nighttime activity and put AI to work interpreting footage and flagging any unusual behavioral patterns.

The system – which has received over £340,000 (approximately $450,000 / AU$645,000) in UK government funding – is being developed in collaboration with researchers from the University of Surrey and will be trialled on giraffes and red river hogs before a wider rollout to other species in the zoo.

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“We are delighted to be working with the staff at Marwell Zoo on this exciting AI project that will deliver the first AI health and monitoring system focused on zoo animals,” said Professor Kevin Wells, professor of AI in human and veterinary healthcare at the University of Surrey, in a statement.

“It’s a great example of how academia and conservation organizations can come together to develop technologies that support conservation efforts.”

By monitoring animals’ nighttime activities, the zoo and researchers hope that the system will highlight earlier minor health issues that could potentially develop into more threatening conditions.

They’re also hoping that the AI will provide insight into how lighting, heating, or feeding times influence behavior.

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Marwell Zoo has previously used technology-driven systems. In 2018, it collaborated with IBM to test enclosure smart heaters and, since 2021, has worked with the University of Southampton on a project where drones identify and track wildlife.

Laura Read, chief executive of Marwell Wildlife, said that the latest project could "strengthen animal welfare further" by "highlighting those extra details that can be difficult to spot with the human eye".

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