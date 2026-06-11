Photographs from the lens of artists like Diane Arbus, Robert Frank, and Nan Goldin have helped both document and shape New York City’s history, so it only seems fitting that a new gallery and home for a longstanding New York-based photography organization will open with an exhibition of those images.

Aperture, a New York nonprofit known for its magazine, books, galleries, prints, and programs, is moving to a new home this fall – and it's bringing an inaugural exhibition celebrating iconic New York artists with it.

The longstanding publisher and nonprofit, founded in 1952, will open a new location on September 18 in New York City’s Upper West Side. The location at 380 Columbus Ave. and the intersection of 78th Street puts the multi-purpose building directly across from the Museum of Natural History, as well as close to the New York Historical and Central Park.

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But the move isn’t just a home for Aperture staff working on the nonprofit's books, magazines, and prints. The space will house a gallery, which will open with Aperture Loves New York, an exhibition featuring a collection of photographers who have helped shape New York’s history.

While Apeture's current location on West 28th Street in Chelsea also had a gallery and store (now closed ahead of the move), the change will create a space with ground-floor visibility near some of NYC's most popular destinations.

The gallery exhibition will feature artists like Diane Arbus, Tina Barney, Dawoud Bey, Awol Erizku, Robert Frank, Lee Friedlander, Nan Goldin, Deana Lawson, Stephen Shore, Coreen Simpson, and Carrie Mae Weems.

The move will also house an event space for artist talks and public events, as well as a retail store with books and collectibles.

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Aperture Executive Director Sarah Meister, who is also curating the gallery opening, says that the move focuses on “creating an open, dynamic space for encountering photography—one that invites dialogue, fosters discovery, and brings us into closer engagement with our community.”

The new space is inside a 10,000 square foot building originally built in 1886. Aperture says that the building has been “thoughtfully adapted” for its new purpose while honoring the building’s historic character.

“Aperture is a publisher, but it is also a cultural platform with a legacy that spans more than seventy years. This new space enables us to build upon this history and expand our audiences and activities while remaining committed to nurturing a vibrant culture around photography,” said Aperture board chair Cathy M. Kaplan.

Aperture will continue to rotate galleries after the inaugural New York exhibition. Additional public events are also being planned for the September opening.

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