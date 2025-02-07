From Bob Marley and the Sex Pistols to Oasis and Radiohead – this is the work of music photography icon Dennis Morris

The intersection of music and photography has long been a space for visual storytelling, and few have navigated it as masterfully as Dennis Morris.

His new photography book, Music + Life, published by Thames & Hudson, offers a definitive retrospective of his esteemed career. Featuring 233 illustrations and contributions from Stuart Hall, Sean O’Hagan, Simon Baker and Shoair Mavlian, the book presents Morris’ iconic images of music legends alongside his powerful explorations of race, culture, and identity in 1970s Britain.

The release coincides with a major exhibition at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris, followed by a showing at The Photographers’ Gallery in London.

The Sex Pistols, the Marquee Club, Soho, London, 23 July 1977 (Image credit: © Dennis Morris)

Peter Tosh, ‘Legalize it’, London, 1980s (Image credit: © Dennis Morris)

Dennis Morris’s journey into photography is a story that feels more mythical than factual. Born in Jamaica and raised in England, he was only 11 years old when one of his photographs landed on the front page of the Daily Mirror newspaper. By his early teens, he had already forged a path most photographers could only dream of, and skipping school to meet Bob Marley led to an invitation to tour with the reggae legend, a pivotal moment that set the tone for his career.

Later, Morris became the official photographer for the Sex Pistols, capturing not only the raw energy of punk but also the great cultural shifts of the era. His work, however, extends beyond the stage, encompassing art direction, design, and a deep engagement with music and visual culture for several decades.

Johnny Rotten, backstage at the Marquee Club, London, 23 July 1977 (Image credit: © Dennis Morris)

Music + Life is structured into two distinct yet complementary parts: Life and Music. The first delves into Morris’ documentary photography, a personal reflection on identity and race in Britain during the Seventies.

The second section immerses us in his legendary music photography, portraits of figures who defined entire genres, from Bob Marley and Lee Scratch Perry to Patti Smith, Grace Jones, and Oasis. While many of his images are already cemented in music history, this book also brings previously unpublished photographs to light, adding further depth to his already extensive body of work.

The beauty of Music + Life lies not just in its subject matter but in its presentation and editing. Thames & Hudson has an exceptional track record of producing exquisitely printed photography books, and this edition is no exception.

The quality of production enables Morris’ images to retain their raw energy, making it as much a collector’s item as it is an essential visual document. His work captures not only the musicians themselves but the culture they shaped; punk, reggae, Britpop – all movements that redefined British identity.

Dalston boy, Hackney, London, 1975 (Image credit: © Dennis Morris)

'Living the Dream’, Hackney, London, 1973 (Image credit: © Dennis Morris)

Music + Life by Dennis Morris and published by Thames & Hudson is available now in the UK for £40 and for pre-order in the US for $60, scheduled for release in late February.

For anyone with an appreciation of music history, photography, or cultural documentation, Music + Life is a must-have, and for those wanting to experience Morris’s work beyond the printed page, the accompanying exhibitions in Paris and London promise an immersive dive into the images that have defined generations.

(Image credit: © Thames & Hudson / Dennis Morris)

