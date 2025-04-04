Deadline postponed for Picture Award's US$1,200 global photo contest

The deadline for submissions to the 17th International Picture Award has been extended to this Sunday, April 06, due to unexpected technical issues. This last-minute extension offers photographers of all levels the opportunity to still enter the award in one of three categories: Animals, People and Panorama.

Picture Award announced via its website and social media platforms that unforeseen technical issues caused the original deadline, Wednesday April 02, to be postponed.

The International Picture Award is an worldwide competition open to professional, semi-professional and enthusiastic amateur photographers, honoring artistic work at a time when social media and commissioned projects can overshadow individual artistic development in the photography world.

Picture Award states on its website, "Submit your photo and take this once-in-a-lifetime chance to unfold your stories beyond the frame on an international scale."

The Picture Award categories are structured, with new theme categories introduced throughout the year. This time the focus is on Animals, People and Panorama. An independent jury of photographers and artists will select ten winners in each category.

By submitting your images for a nominal fee, you not only stand a chance to win cash prizes – with a prize pool of €1,050, which is approximately $1,200 / £900 / AU$1,900 – and a prestigious certificate but also contribute to a good cause.

From this year, for every photo submitted, Picture Award will donate €0.50 ($0.55 / £0.40 / $AU0.90) to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the world's leading international conservation organization. This initiative reflects their international mindset and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Looking ahead, the Picture Award is set to explore new categories including Macro, Landscape, Street, Portrait, and Animals. For further details on these upcoming themes and how to participate, visit the official Picture Award website.

