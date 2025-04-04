Deadline postponed for Picture Award's US$1,200 global photo contest
Due to technical issues, you now get the chance to submit your images by April 06
The deadline for submissions to the 17th International Picture Award has been extended to this Sunday, April 06, due to unexpected technical issues. This last-minute extension offers photographers of all levels the opportunity to still enter the award in one of three categories: Animals, People and Panorama.
Picture Award announced via its website and social media platforms that unforeseen technical issues caused the original deadline, Wednesday April 02, to be postponed.
The International Picture Award is an worldwide competition open to professional, semi-professional and enthusiastic amateur photographers, honoring artistic work at a time when social media and commissioned projects can overshadow individual artistic development in the photography world.
Picture Award states on its website, "Submit your photo and take this once-in-a-lifetime chance to unfold your stories beyond the frame on an international scale."
The Picture Award categories are structured, with new theme categories introduced throughout the year. This time the focus is on Animals, People and Panorama. An independent jury of photographers and artists will select ten winners in each category.
By submitting your images for a nominal fee, you not only stand a chance to win cash prizes – with a prize pool of €1,050, which is approximately $1,200 / £900 / AU$1,900 – and a prestigious certificate but also contribute to a good cause.
From this year, for every photo submitted, Picture Award will donate €0.50 ($0.55 / £0.40 / $AU0.90) to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the world's leading international conservation organization. This initiative reflects their international mindset and commitment to environmental sustainability.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Looking ahead, the Picture Award is set to explore new categories including Macro, Landscape, Street, Portrait, and Animals. For further details on these upcoming themes and how to participate, visit the official Picture Award website.
You might also like…
Browse the best photography awards and contests for more inspiration, or take a look at the best professional cameras.
Kim is the Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.